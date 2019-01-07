Lady Gaga Appears To Pay Tribute to Judy Garland’s ‘A Star Is Born’ On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Lady Gaga looked resplendent in lavender as she graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes ceremony. But eagle-eyed fans soon noticed something special about the couture Valentino gown that she wore to the event. The color and style of the gown look very similar to a dress that Judy Garland wore in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born. Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, is nominated for her role in the 2018 reboot of the classic film.

“Lady Gaga paying tribute to Judy Garland from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet,” wrote one Gaga fan page on Twitter.

While it appears to be a tribute, the dress fits in with Gaga’s history of making dramatic fashion statements on the red carpet.

The train of the dress was so long that it needed to be carried by two people, Cosmopolitan notes. The color of her hair also matched the dress. She wore her hair in a bun which, like the gown, looks to be a nod to Old Hollywood legends, such as Judy Garland. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she debuted a similar pastel hair color in late 2018 in a photo on her fiancé Christian Carino’s Instagram.

A Star Is Born is nominated for five Golden Globe Awards including Best Original Song, Best Director, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Motion Picture – Drama. Lady Gaga has been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and according to Fortune, she’s seen as the favorite to win in that category.

This isn’t the first time that Gaga has been nominated for a Golden Globe. In 2016, she won the award for Best Actress in Limited Series/Motion Picture Made For Television for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel.

“One of the greatest moments in my life,” she said before adding that she felt like “Cher in the John Patrick Shanley film, Moonstruck, right now.”

She later revealed that she’s long had ambitions of becoming an actress. “I wanted to be an actress before I wanted to be a singer, but music worked out first,” she admitted.

If she wins tonight, she will be the first musician to receive a Golden Globe for acting in a dramatic film, Refinery29 notes. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Shallow” from A Star is Born has also been shortlisted for an Oscar nomination, so she could be adding Hollywood’s most treasured golden statuette to her mantle this year as well.