Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Take A Romantic Walk On The Beach

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a whirlwind year in 2018. The couple began dating, got engaged in July after only a few weeks together, and later got married only two months following their engagement news in September.

According to a January 6 report by Life & Style, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are starting off 2019 a bit calmer. The newlyweds were recently spotted taking a leisurely stroll on the beach in Santa Monica over the weekend, as they looked healthy and happy while doing so.

Justin wore a pair of gray shorts, a black graphic T-shirt, some white sneakers, and a green bomber jacket. He finished off his look with a gold watch, and also showed off her newly shaved head.

Meanwhile, Hailey had on a pair of distressed jeans, some white sneakers, and an ankle-length brown fur coat, which she used to bundle up and keep the chilly air at bay. The model also sported a pair of large gold earrings, and had her shoulder length blonde hair parted down the middle and styled straight.

Bieber and Baldwin both had huge smiles on their faces during the outing, proving that they’re loving their life as a married couple, and looking forward to a new year together.

The pair were having such a great time that Justin even reached out to give some high fives to some passersby who were riding bikes. However, the couple decided to leave their new puppy, Oscar Bieber, at home for the outing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things are going great for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in the first four months of their marriage. The pair, who did not have a lavish, over-the-top wedding ceremony, are said to feel like they’re still dating, despite their husband and wife status.

“Not having a full on wedding celebration has actually done wonders for their relationship. It still feels like there is something to look forward to and it almost feels like they are just still dating. And that is a good thing because as much as they are glad to be bonded together and will remain with each other exclusively forever, it is still fun to know that a lot more wonderful things will be coming to them,” an insider told Hollywood Life of Justin and Hailey.

The source also revealed that the couple would eventually have their dream wedding, but are happy and enjoying life right now.