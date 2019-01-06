Kanye West Directs Choir For ‘Sunday Service’ As Baby Chicago Dances

Kanye West spent his Sunday leading a choir as his family proudly watched, but it was his baby girl Chicago who stole the show.

According to a January 6 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian are starting a “Sunday Service.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her social media account on Sunday to share multiple videos of her husband leading a gospel choir through songs such as “Heard ‘Em Say,” “Reborn,” and “Father Stretch My Hands.”

Kanye is smiling and happy in the videos as she directs the singers and even takes the mic himself to belt out some tunes.

“Our new Sunday Service is starting. Just hearing music as our Sunday Service was super inspiring. See you next Sunday,” Kim tweeted after posting multiple videos of the service.

Meanwhile, it was little Chicago who had everyone beaming. The almost 1-year-old can be heard screaming for her daddy in the videos, and even dancing along to the music as the choir sings and Kanye proudly smiles at his little girl.

Kim and Kanye didn’t give much detail about their new “Sunday Service,” but it seems that they were enjoying some uplifting music as they rested on the final day of the week.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting ready to add yet another bundle of joy to their brood. The couple is allegedly expecting their fourth child via surrogate in May.

The baby, which is reportedly a boy, will join siblings, North, Saint, and Chicago, and now Kardashian and West are trying to figure out what they’ll name their new son, as all of their children have unique names.

“Kim and Kanye had so much trouble picking out all three of their children’s names and this time is no exception. Kim stresses a little over it, but she has always been one to believe sometimes you need to meet the baby first in order to give him or her their name. Kim knows she and Kanye will decide on a name eventually. They talk ideas but that’s about as far as they’ve gotten so far. With already having 3 children, there’s a small list still in tact for potentials,” an insider told the Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s personal life and family when a brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! later this year.