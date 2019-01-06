Meghan Markle Reportedly Offered Millions Of Dollars To Make Brief Reappearance On ‘Suits,’ Per ‘Cosmopolitan’

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, she also bid goodbye to her prior life as an actress. Her biggest role of her career, and the one she walked away from, was playing Rachel Zane in the TV show, Suits. Now, reports have surfaced that NBC has offered the duchess “millions of dollars,” possibly “two to six million,” if she would agree to shoot a quick cameo for the show.

It’s no wonder to hear that the show wants Meghan back, even for a short clip, as her popularity has skyrocketed since she joined the royal family. Cosmopolitan suggested that “This doesn’t sound like something that the queen would go for.” However, any proceeds would go toward a charity of the duchess’ choosing, which would certainly be a huge boost for any organization. There’s also a suggestion that Meghan’s cameo could show her “pregnant and happy living with Mike [her husband on the show] in the UK.” Plus, the shooting is believed to be offered to take place in the U.K., and wrap up in just one day. Will this happen? Fans can only wait and see.

It’s worth noting, however, that in September, 2018, Meghan was asked by Luke and Elliott Rainbird at the Coach Core Awards on whether she still watched Suits. Apparently, the duchess “said no before turning the conversation back to Coach Core,” detailed Cosmopolitan. The answer might not be too surprising, considering how busy Meghan has been ever since the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle could star in Suits again as bosses want her for one last episode https://t.co/WhsAq9G74N pic.twitter.com/PolpmsMoeT — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) January 6, 2019

And when she was asked about her departure from the show, Meghan said the following.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

Plus, she’s just as busy now as ever, as her pregnancy progresses and she nears her spring due date. And things have certainly not been boring, with the unfortunate family circus playing out in the media. Her father, Thomas, has recently been making his usual threats, while adding insults toward son-in-law Prince Harry. He recently told the prince to “man up and get over it,” referring to the family drama.

It’s hard to know if Harry will “get over it” anytime soon, as it’s also entirely possible that Meghan is the one that’s deciding to keep her distance from her father.