Jim Carrey & Ginger Gonzaga: ‘Kidding’ Co-Stars Officially Dating

Funnyman Jim Carrey has a new love in his life — he is dating his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga. The two revealed their relationship while walking the red carpet as a couple on Saturday, January 5.

Based on photos that the actors took together before heading into Showtime’s Golden Globe Nominees Celebration at the Sunset Tower hotel in West Hollywood, California, 56-year-old Carrey and 34-year-old Gonzaga looked very lovey-dovey. His arm seemed to be permanently wrapped around her waist, and they both smiled big, toothy grins. In some shots, they are adoringly gazing at one another, and in others, they appear to be laughing.

For the party, Carrey sported a long black suit jacket over a white-buttoned down shirt, black trousers, and black boots. Gonzaga wore a short white dress with a plunging neckline and black-and-white heels.

E! News confirmed with Carrey’s rep that he is indeed in a relationship with Gonzaga. However, there is no word yet on how long they have been together.

On Kidding, Carrey’s children’s show host character, Jeff Piccirillo, aka Mr. Pickles, dated Gonzaga’s recurring character, Vivian, who is dying of cancer.

There is almost a one-foot difference between the lovers’ heights. The In Living Color alum stands tall at six-feet, two-inches, and the former Mixology star has a five-foot, four-inch height.

Gonzaga shared some photos from their big night out on her Instagram page.

“Most partial to this talented nominee,” she captioned a shot of herself and Carrey from the red carpet.

She also posted a snapshot of herself and Carrey with Patricia Arquette. She said that the actress “is next level” in Escape at Dannemora.

Carrey was married to former actress Melissa Womer for eight years, from 1987 to 1995. They had one child together, Jane Erin Carrey, who is now 31-years-old. Jane made her dad a grandfather eight years ago when she gave birth to a son, Jackson Riley Santana.

After Womer, he then married his Dumb and Dumber co-star, Lauren Holly, in 1996, but that union lasted for less than one year.

Since the late 1990s, he has romanced his Me, Myself & Irene co-star Renee Zellweger, model and actress Jenny McCarthy, and makeup artist Cathriona White, who died of a prescription drug overdose in 2015.

Not much is known about Gonzaga’s dating history. She has appeared in television shows such as I’m Dying Up Here, which Carrey produced, Wrecked, and Togetherness. She also performs stand-up comedy and was trained with the Groundlings and Second City. She received a bachelor’s degree in political science/international relations and a minor in Chinese from UC Santa Barbara.