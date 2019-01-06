Kourtney Kardashian Upset That People Are Attacking Scott Disick & Daughter Penelope Over Alleged ‘Racist’ Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly disgusted that people are calling out her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and their daughter, Penelope Disick, for a “racist” photo.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick recently posted a photo of himself and little Penelope out on a “date” to kick off the New Year. In the picture, Scott smiles as his daughter makes a funny face for the camera.

In the picture, Penelope pushes her mouth down into a frown, and pulls her eyelids up, crossing her eyes the best that she can. Some social media followers immediately dubbed the photo racist to Asian people, and called out Disick for posting it to Instagram.

However, Scott seemed to make no apologies, seemingly feeling the same way as Kourtney, and left the photo up on his social media account.

“Kourtney thinks it’s absolutely absurd that people are criticizing the photo of Penelope and even suggesting she, or Scott, is racist. When Kourtney saw the cruel comments calling her daughter racist, she was blown away that people are actually attacking a child,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney isn’t upset with Scott at all because they both know that Penelope doesn’t have a racist bone in her body, and that she was just being playful and sometimes acts like a goofball. Kourtney doesn’t blame Scott because she knows he never would have viewed the photo that way either. Penelope was simply making a funny face and it had nothing at all to do with poking fun at Asian people or their culture. Particularly being raised in a family of mixed race, Penelope doesn’t view other races any different from her own,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been on the same side a lot as of late. The former couple have been working hard on their co-parenting relationship, as they’re doing their best to be a happy family for their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The co-parenting relationship has also extended to Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, has has recent become a staple in the Kardashian family. the weekend before Christmas, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia were spotted vacationing together in Mexico.

After the holidays, Disick and Richie joined Kardashian and her famous family on a trip to Aspen, Colorado, where they rang in the New Year together.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.