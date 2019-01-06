Martha Hunt Flaunts Curves In Black Lingerie Bodysuit On Instagram

Model Martha Hunt sported a black lingerie bodysuit for a Maxim photoshoot with photographer Gilles Bensimon. An Instagram post showed a collage of Martha posing in two different ways, and it was captioned, “Body double.” In both photos, the model wore the bodysuit along with a jacket that she partially wore on her arms. She also wore thigh-high tights with a tattered look. One angle showed Hunt from behind, as it was revealed that the bodysuit had a thong bottom as she tugged at her tights with her right hand. The other angle showed Martha from the front, as she wore her hair down in loose waves and brushed to her left. She accessorized with a short necklace. Fans commented, “That’s great,” “The hair looks amazing,” and “One of my favorites!!!! She is stunning.”

On the other hand, the model has been keeping things more modest on her personal Instagram feed, with the three newest updates showing her enjoying down time with family and friends over the holidays. But prior to that on December 23, Martha shared one of her highlights from 2018, which she said was of “seeing my dream #VSfashionshow look for the first time.” The short video clip was of Hunt posing in front of a white backdrop in a glittering lingerie set and feathery, pink wings.

Previously, Martha spoke about what it’s like to work with the other Angels to Vogue.

“[They’ve] led by example. In terms of how they’ve led their lives and worked so hard while taking such great care of themselves and having successful careers. The best advice I’ve received has probably been from Lily Aldridge, who has been a mentor to me. She’s always been there to support me; I can ask her questions about anything. It’s so important to have these girls to look up to and to aspire to be like.”

Moreover, Hunt added that “My fashion strategy is to keep it simple. Not in a basic way, but by showing how simplicity can be beautiful and a statement in itself.”

That philosophy seems to still be true, as Martha’s posts of outfits all show her wearing simple and sophisticated ensembles. This includes a post from December 19 when the model sported an all-black outfit, including a jacket that she cinched at the waist with a belt, along with pants and knee-high boots. Martha wore her hair down, and was photographed walking down a city sidewalk. She captioned that photo, “when you get off work early,” and fans applauded her look, saying “So stylish!” and “Very sublime.”