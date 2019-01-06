Jenna Dewan Spills Out Of Lilac Printed Dress With Plunging Neckline

Jenna Dewan was spotted recently showing off her fabulous dancer physique in a lilac patterned dress with plunging neckline and thigh high slit.

The recently separated actress was photographed on the red carpet before the Gold Meets Golden party held at the House on Sunset located in Beverly Hills.

In photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail, Dewan flounced effortlessly down the red carpet, stopping to pose and smile for photographers.

The 38-year-old professional dancer and actress flashed her perfect smile as she showed off her stunning hourglass figure. The lilac wrap dress with geometric pattern print was a unique design from the Carolina Herrera collection. The flirtatious ensemble featured a super feminine silhouette, shoulder flourishes and a super flattering series of ruffling and gathers along the front bodice.

This unique one of a kind piece was a perfect match for Dewan’s lean torso and defined waist. The dress also featured a very wide, shoulder to shoulder plunging neckline that tastefully had her curvy bosom spilling out for the world to see.

Photos from the event also captured Jenna showing off her long, toned legs in a pose that revealed her dress also had a very generous thigh high slit.

Jenna completed her outfit with a pair of tasteful nude heeled sandals and a pair of earrings. The actress kept her makeup dewy and natural and wore her hair down and straight with it falling softly around her face and shoulders.

Spencer Barnes, Kimn Raver, Jenna Dewan, and Emmanuelle Chriqui Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

The Gold Meets Golden party was hosted by the Nicole Kidman and the Romanian Olympic gold medalist Nadia Comaneci. Held every year just before the first award ceremony, the event brings celebrities from professional sports and entertainment together each year for charitable purposes.

The host of the party, 51-year-old Kidman looked sophisticated and sassy in her bright red blouse and black Valentino Jacket. She decided to pair the outfit with a pair of fitted jean and a timeless pair of black Jimmy Choo shoes.

Before #NicoleKidman hits the red carpet at the #GoldenGlobes, take a look back at her style evolution over the years https://t.co/0jnVWnvF5N pic.twitter.com/X8wMEaajAp — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 6, 2019

Kidman’s co-host for the evening, Comaneci, is known for being the first gymnast to receive a ‘perfect 10’ after her performance in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada. The athlete now boasts tandem citizen ships in both Romania and the US.

The star-studded event welcomed numerous entertainment stars and athletes. Other A-list celebrities in attendance with Jenna and Kidman included Amy Adams, Isla Fisher, Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer.

Everyone in attendance appeared to be dressed to impress.