Ireland Basinger Baldwin Goes Braless Under Plunge Dress On Instagram

Ireland Basinger Baldwin showed off her curves in a major plunge dress on Instagram while going braless. The model captioned the post, “because y not,” as she wore a shimmery pink ensemble by Fashion Nova. It appears to be the “Sugar Free Dress” in “Blush,” which costs $32.99. You can get the dress in a multitude of other colors, including red, green, and blue. Fans commented, “Sexyyy,” “What a classic beauty…,” and “You’re the best.” She wore her hair down with a major left part, along with a deep pink lipstick and minimal eye makeup. Ireland also sported blush that complemented her outfit.

It’s one of the more revealing outfits from Baldwin’s recent Instagram feed, as most of her other photos showed her in more modest outfits, or featured her cute pets. Plus, she’s been sharing photos with her musician boyfriend, Corey Harper. This included a Christmas-themed post from mid-December, when the two sat in front of a Christmas tree while wearing complementary plaid shirts. They both also sported Santa hats, as Corey also held a guitar in his lap.

Plus, Ireland’s second-newest post was a photo of chicken and waffles, with the syrup being poured on as the snap was taken. She simply captioned it, “ffffffffff,” and hopefully she enjoyed the meal because it looked delicious.

Formerly, Baldwin interviewed about her reaction to becoming a Guess Girl in 2017, which was described by Female First.

“This was something for me where, honestly and truthfully, it’s been on my list. With any agency, they ask you the five realistic or unrealistic goals of jobs or campaigns you wanna land. Guess was always something on my list. I’ve loved that they’ve always celebrated and honored a classic woman as she is, and a womanly figure. With those timeless models, those are the people I’ve looked up to for so long. Getting this was the most out-of-body experience.”

She also noted that although it’s been a blessing to have famous parents Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, that sometimes it can be a “curse.” That’s probably a problem that many children of famous couples have, because the general public already have a solid perception of their parents.

With that being said, it appears that Ireland is indeed paving her own path in life. Hopefully as she continues her modeling career in 2019, she’s able to further define her individuality. And with 484,000 followers on Instagram and counting, the model is also amassing her own loyal fan base.