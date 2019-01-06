Marty Caffrey Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against ‘RHONJ’ Danielle Staub

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Marty Caffrey has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub. This comes after reports that Staub had filed a restraining order, her second, against Caffrey on Thursday, January 3.

In regards to Staub’s restraining order, an insider told the site, “Hers is for publicity.” According to an earlier Us Weekly report, the restraining order filed by Staub last week alleged emotional abuse against her estranged husband.

The source explained Caffrey’s filing of a restraining order is because of Staub’s “desire to harass him through her thirsty need of publicity and to disparage him, amongst other things.”

The source added that Caffrey does not plan on spilling the details of the order he has filed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Caffrey in May of 2018. Although the pair looked happy in their wedding photos on the beaches in the Bahamas, the happiness didn’t last long and Staub filed the first restraining order in August of 2018. A divorce filing was made in September of 2018.

Us Weekly reports that a rep for Staub responded to Caffrey’s filing saying, “Marty’s time would be much better spent trying to settle the divorce so both parties can move on and put an end to this absurdity.”

Staub shares her journeys on reality television and she is aware that opens her up to judgment from others. A week ago, she took to Instagram to ask her followers who were watching Real Housewives of New Jersey. With her post, she shared a photo of her wedding day. In the photo, she and Caffrey are on the beach, hand-in-hand, Staub in her wedding dress. The couple appears to be happy, but as fans have learned, any happiness they may have had didn’t last.

With the caption of the photo, she opened up about sharing her story on television and explained that her relationship was “real” to her and said that if she and Caffrey were meant to be they would be together.

She also said in her Instagram post, “I urge you all to take a minute and realize I’m sharing my life with you the ups and downs the good the bad the pretty the ugly all the parts of me and it’s an honor to do so!”

She went on to thank her fans for their support.

Season 9 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently airing on Bravo.