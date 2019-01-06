R Kelly Reportedly Did Not Watch Lifetime Docu-Series About His Alleged Sexual Abuse, ‘TMZ’ Reports

Surviving R. Kelly, the docu-series on Lifetime about the alleged sexual abuse committed by R&B singer Robert Kelly, was seen by almost 2 million people, Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to TMZ, one person who did not watch the series was the man himself. Sources reportedly told the tabloid that he has been informed about the various people who appeared in the series. He claims to not know many of them. The “Age Ain’t Nothin But A Number” singer also alleges that the producers of the show purposely ignored people who were willing to defend him.

“He’s going to sue everybody who had anything to do with this,” one source said.

The six-part docuseries, produced by cultural critic and filmmaker Dream Hampton, explores numerous sexual abuse allegations leveled against the singer by dozens of women. Many of them were quite young when the alleged abuse began. In the show, these women aren’t the only ones interviewed. Some of the singer’s former associates also share their memories of his sexual misconduct.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, one of his former backup singers said that she saw him having sex with singer Aaliyah when she was just a teenager. She was one of his proteges and there have long been rumors that he married her when she was 15-years-old.

Jerhonda Pace says R. Kelly had rules for girls at his house. #SurvivingRKelly ▪️"If I was about to brush my teeth…take a shower, he had to know."

▪️"When guys came around, I had to put my head down"

▪️"The longest I've gone without food at his house was three days." pic.twitter.com/cmWLKfLZwN — Complex (@Complex) January 5, 2019

On social media, several celebrities spoke out against Kelly while the docuseries aired.

“I’m not feeling R after watching that…. it’s so much filthy sh*t going on in this industry nobody will ever really speak on the wild sh*t because most of them could have docs like this or even worst done about them! ” wrote rapper Meek Mill on Twitter.

Others responded to people who doubted the veracity of the stories offered by alleged victims.

“People need to understand that abusers are charming, persuasive, manipulative and saavy (sic). These are not people in dark alleys, or white vans,” tweeted former ESPN journalist Jemele Hill. “You go to church, and school with them,” he added.

One artist, Chance The Rapper apologized on Twitter for collaborating with Kelly on a song called “Somewhere in Paradise”

“The truth is, any of us who ever ignored the R Kelly stories, or ever believed he was being setup/attacked by the system (as black men often are) were doing so at the detriment of black women and girls.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Dream Hampton said that she tried to interview several of Kelly’s musical collaborators for the series. The only person who agreed to do so was John Legend.