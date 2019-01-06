Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Full Booty, Impossibly Long Legs In Transparent Evening Gown

Perhaps one of the most — if not the most — famous fashion model on Earth right now, American stunner Emily Ratajkowski knows just how fabulous she looks. Taking nearly every possible opportunity to flaunt her enviable figure on popular social media Instagram — much to the delight of her enormous fan base — it appears that Emily couldn’t resist sharing a recent snapshot to her growing global audience.

In this particular set of two Instagram images, Emily Ratajkowski can be seen from the side, striking a dramatic pose in front of a marketing panel. Wearing a pair of strappy stiletto heels which accentuate the supermodel’s impossibly long, toned legs — it’s clear that Emily knows exactly how to titillate her audience. With a more opaque panel of her dress cut very high about the waist to reveal a great deal of her shapely booty, and seeing the solid-crimson fabric wrap about her slender waist to accentuate her hourglass silhouette, the I Feel Pretty actress leaves very little to the imagination.

This sensual aesthetic is only further reinforced by the fact that the majority of Ratajkowki’s evening gown is transparent, so delicate that it flows about her body in an airy, elegant manner. Emily accessorizes her look with a pair of dangling earrings — all chunky emerald and silver — and has her signature chestnut stresses styled in long, loose waves.

The second photograph in the set is a close-cropped image of the American actress, focusing on her face. Her deep brown eyes are captivating, complimented by perfectly sculpted eyebrows and lengthy eyelashes. Sporting a glossy nude lip and a breathy pout, not a hint of a smile graces Emily’s face. Rather, a smoky, sultry energy seems to radiate from the international supermodel, a practiced expression that gives further gravitas to her gaze.

It seems that her sizable number of fans and followers enjoyed the effort she put into the look as well. Despite having only been posted for approximately an hour, as of the writing of this article, over 230,000 users left her a like — and over 1,000 Instagram fans took the time to pen a note for Emily in the appropriate section.

One user wrote, “Can you lend me this dress please? So I can look like a goddess like you do,” while another follower quipped, “So beautiful and gorgeous.”

According to Hollywood Life, this series of pictures was taken at the “Heaven” gala put off by The Art of Elysium. Corroborated by the brief caption, it appears that Emily had a blast at the gala event, wowing crowds with her incredible physique and impeccable poise.