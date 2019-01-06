Travis Scott Is Facing A Lawsuit For Cancelling An Appearance At A Music Festival

Music festival organizers for Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience claim Travis Scott breached his contract by cancelling his appearance and keeping his deposit.

Astroworld rapper Travis Scott has found himself in the midst of a new legal battle. Scott is being sued by the organizers of a California music festival called Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience. He is accused of cancelling an appearance that was planned for March 2 at Empire Polo Grounds, despite having already signing a contract and accepting a deposit for the performance, according to XXL News.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday by Empire Music Ventures, claims that Scott breached his contract and gave no reason for the cancellation. The rapper made a deal with the company on November 7, 2018 and he accepted $217,500 in deposit money on December 3, 2018. Scott was to be the most highly anticipated performer at the event, causing organizers to be forced to cancel the festival altogether. The unfortunate announcement was shared by Empire Music Ventures through Instagram, a disappointment to many fans who had been looking forward to attending the event.

“Due to a last minute cancellation by our festival headliner, we have no other choice than to cancel the 2019 Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience. This decision has not been an easy one, however, it has always been the upmost importance that we deliver an excellent experience for our festival guests. Thank you for understanding and we look forward to returning in 2020 bigger and better than before.”

Scott allegedly didn’t just pull out of the concert deal, but he failed to return the payment he was previously given. In total, the rapper was expected to earn $400,000 for his March performance. This is a hefty sum for a performance that was only scheduled to last a mere 75 minutes, according to Radar.

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Scott accused of stealing over $200,000 & ruining a music festival in new lawsuit.https://t.co/NbD1XBDDJW — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) January 6, 2019

There has been a frenzy of speculation on social media regarding Scott’s possible reasoning for canceling the show. Many believe he was requested to perform at the 2019 Coachella Festival, thus interfering with his ability to attend the Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience. In the lawsuit documents, Empire Music Ventures doesn’t hold back their anger towards the 26-year-old star. The lawsuit targets not only Scott himself but his entire management team, The Odd Group. They claim that upon requesting funds be returned for the cancelled performance, the rapper and his manager were unwilling to oblige.

“Defendants have stolen Plaintiff’s money,” the lawsuit document states. It then adds that Scott and his manager “refuse to return the money … each of them have kept it, and wrongfully converted it to their own use. They have stolen 217,500.00.”