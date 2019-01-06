Guess Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Dons Scanty Sports Bra & Panties, Does Flirty Twirl For The Camera

Canadian beauty Danielle Knudson took to popular social media platform Instagram recently to share a somewhat flirty showing to her fans and followers. Having modeled for Sports Illustrated, Guess Lingerie, Elle Croatia, and Glamour Bulgaria — according to the Sun — it seems that Danielle has been extremely busy in recent years. That hasn’t seemed to have stopped her from engaging with her admirers on the popular photo and video sharing platform, however.

In a recent Instagram video, the blonde bombshell from the Great White North can be seen smiling for the camera as she promptly begins to twirl about to show off both sides of her athletic physique. A bright orange-red two-piece set of clothing comprised of a barely-there sports bra and matching panties is featured prominently in the footage, as well as in the caption, where Danielle gives a big shout-out to Diesel for providing the athletic underwear. While the framing of the video makes it difficult to discern the precise cut of the panties, most of Diesel’s offerings on their retail site are of a boyshort style.

With her signature tawny tresses flipped up and over in a dramatic style, it’s clear that Danielle is having a bit of fun. Her broad and genuine grin helps to give her admirer’s the sense that she’s truly enjoying herself in dancing and twirling to the beat in the brief clip, revealing her enviable silhouette in the process. She appears to have taken the footage from her home or apartment, backgrounded by picture frames and a pillow bearing a bright geometric pattern. The caption also seems to corroborate this, with Danielle saying that she’s recently arrived home in New York City.

It looks like Danielle Knudson wasn’t the only one having fun with the flirty twirl — her followers seemed to appreciate the effort as well, lauding the clip with over 5,400 likes and well over 100 comments. One user wrote, “Happy new year beautiful girl!” while another fan quipped, “Absolute beauty in that cute outfit!”

The Guess Lingerie model made headlines most recently for getting a call back to audition to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show of 2018. Per the Daily Mail, Danielle was over the moon with the prospect of potentially becoming a Victoria’s Secret angel. Although she didn’t make the cut this time, hopefully, her limitless drive and dedication to the modeling industry will help her to eventually succeed in her endeavors.

Driven, intelligent, empathetic, and ultimately a winner — we haven’t seen the last of Danielle Knudson, nor her iconic natural beauty.