Princess Diana Shocker Reveals She Desperately Wanted More Children With Prince Charles

Although they had a turbulent marriage, Princess Diana desperately wanted to have more children with Prince Charles, according to a royal biographer.

A new report from Express reveals the desire of the late princess who left behind children Prince William and Prince Harry. Before her death, Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced in 1996 after a four-year separation. Queen Elizabeth II is the person who recommended the divorce.

Royal biographer Tina Brown revealed the previously unknown wishes of the late princess. In her book, the Diana Chronicles, Brown wrote, “Despite everything, Diana remained tenaciously in love with Charles. Diana desperately wanted more children — with him.”

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, also revealed that she had always hoped to have a baby girl. Burrell said, “To have [a] baby girl in the family would have made everything for Diana.” The princess’s former Butler said that she would have loved the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Ultimately, although their marriage was doomed and thought by most to be unhappy, both Diana and Charles felt united in their mutual love for their boys.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George and Prince Louis along with the aforementioned Princess Charlotte. As for Prince Harry, he and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first child to be born sometime in the early spring of 2019.

While many believe that Prince William and Kate Middleton are finished having children after Prince Louis’s birth this past year, Inquisitr reported last month that rumors of Middleton’s fourth pregnancy swirled prompting a response from the palace. The palace said that they would announce such happy news well before the media if such news ever needed announcing.

The duchess will celebrate her 37th birthday on January 9, and the family will return to London after its Christmas break ahead of the day. Middleton only recently returned to her royal duties after her extended maternity leave following Prince Louis’s birth. Most likely, if the Cambridge family plans to add a fourth child, it would probably be sooner rather than later.

As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their first child should be born soon, and there’s no word on how many children they hope to have eventually.

It is unfortunate for the princes that their mother, Princess Diana, is not living to enjoy being a grandma to their soon to be four children. It must make each birth somewhat bittersweet in missing her, and the world always watches to see what little tributes they give to the late princess.