Steve Cohen Suggests The Possibility Of Jared Kushner Being Indicted As A Result Of The Russia Investigation

Both Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner could face possible indictment in the wake of the Mueller probe.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation caused tension in the White House as many members of the 2016 Trump Campaign were accused of collusion with Russia. Highly prominent political figures have come under fire as a result of the investigation, including Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen and his security adviser Michael Flynn. Recent updates regarding the investigation suggest that no one who was involved in the campaign should feel comfortable. Even if they haven’t faced formal accusations yet, they very well might be questioned in the future. The probe could even reach those closest to President Trump, including his son Donald Trump Jr. and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to Elite Daily.

House Judiciary Committee Rep. Steve Cohen has previously stated his belief that it’s only a matter of time until both Don Jr. and Kushner’s names will come up during the investigation. Although Kushner and Trump’s eldest son might not have been directly involved in the drama, they were likely caught up in the crosshairs due to their close connections to the campaign. “Some of that was Jared Kushner’s responsibilities, some of it was Donald Jr.,” Cohen told CNN. “I think you’re probably going to see indictments of both of those people.”

Did Michael Flynn implicate Jared Kushner in his testimony to Mueller? It’s possible https://t.co/g5ARvma8qN — diana jinsky (@DianaJinsky64) January 6, 2019

Thus far Kushner has been very cooperative with the investigation efforts, agreeing to work with interviewers from the standpoint of a witness. In 2017, former Trump security adviser Michael Flynn plead guilty to lying to the FBI. Following his plea he promised to work with the Mueller investigation to provide further insight into possible criminal activity conducted by those closest to President Trump. Many believe that Flynn could have supplied information that could be incriminating to Kushner.

Michael Zeldin, who acted as an assistant to Mueller in the 80’s, recently shared with CNN that he would not be surprised if Flynn threw Kushner or other members of the Trump family under the bus while he was being questioned. The amount of trouble Kushner could be in is also dependent on how honest he’s been throughout the investigation. If he has held anything back, Zeldin expects it to come to light soon. It depends “on what Kushner has said when he’s been interviewed by Congress and elsewhere. We know from Mueller that if you lie to him or you lie to government generally, you’re going to get charged with a crime. We don’t know what Kushner said,” Zeldin remarked. “But it’s pretty speculative at this point.”