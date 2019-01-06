Buxom ‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Goes Braless, Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Open Robe

Sara Underwood hit the scene in a very big way when she was named “Playmate of the Year” by Playboy in 2007, going on to make a name for herself on G4 television vehicle Attack of the Show! and, in recent days, as a prominent Instagram model. Now, in her most recent Instagram share, Sara is showing the world that she still has what it takes to set hearts racing the world over.

In this particular image, it looks as if Sara is going shopping for some hot new vinyl. Lifting a well-worn copy of a Johnny Cash piece from the stack, it appears that the former Playboy playmate has a predilection for classic country and blues.

The focus of the photographic frame is squarely upon the blonde bombshell, however, particularly the thin fabric robe which she is wearing. Barely tied together just above her navel, the broad opening presented by the garment allows her admirers to glimpse a great expanse of her naked physique. Clinging to her ample bust and leaving little to the imagination in the areas revealed by the open robe, it’s made clear by the coy, breathy expression on Sara’s face that she fully expects — and appreciates — her audience’s attention.

Rocking a pair of indigo-wash high-waisted jeans, Sara seems to have perfected the sexy street-casual look. With her signature platinum blonde tresses styled in short pigtails, the Instagram model and former “Playmate of the Year” captures a knowingly cute aesthetic. Accessorizing the entire affair with a black and white houndstooth newsboy cap and a nude lip, Sara Underwood looks as at home in the vinyl section as she might on the runway.

Captioning the seductive shopping spree with a shout-out to red-hot style label Fashion Nova, it looks like the “nova babe” may be contributing a sponsored post. This didn’t seem to matter much to Sara’s fans and followers, however, who showered the image in question with over 75,000 likes. Despite having been posted approximately an hour ago — as of the writing of this article — over 600 Instagram users took the time to leave a comment in the appropriate section.

One user wrote, “Hey Sara, could you please turn down the sexiness, you’re gonna melt my phone,” while another fan quipped, “Johnny is the best. I love is [sic] version of ‘Faith!'”

Sara Underwood looks fabulous in nearly every picture that she shares to Instagram. Per Designboom, she has recently been making headlines for touring around the world in a heavily modified 1979 Ford F-250 with her boyfriend — and principal photographer — Jacob Witzling.