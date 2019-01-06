Tia & Tamera Mowry Mourn The Loss Of Their Beloved Grandmother

Actresses and identical twin sisters Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley both shared some sad news on social media in the early morning on Sunday, January 6 — their maternal grandmother, Clo, has passed away from cancer.

On Instagram, Tia shared a photo in which she is hugging her grandma. In the caption, she said she was glad that she got to see the woman one last time before she “went on to see the Lord.”

“I love you grandma, I love you. My heart is broken,” she wrote.

Tamera posted a snapshot taken on her wedding day, May 15, 2011, in California’s Napa Valley. The happy bride is all smiles next to her beautiful grandmother, who is beaming with pride in a pretty pastel pink ensemble.

“You fought a long long fight… I love you love you. Till we meet again,” she said on Instagram.

One day prior to her death, Tamera shared a photograph of her own hand holding on tightly to her grandma’s hand.

“You are the strongest person I know,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Every good thing trickles down from you. You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love. Your obedience and love towards our Heavenly Father is admirable. Love you so so so much. #cancersucks.”

This is the second major blow for Tamera in just two months. On November 7, she lost her 18-year-old niece, Alaina Housley, in the deadly shooting that took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Following the teenager’s death, the mother-of-two took some time off from the daytime talk show she co-hosts, The Real, to mourn.

While it is currently unknown if Tamera will again take time off from the show to grieve, The Real did share her Instagram post on its own social media page and added a heartfelt message.

“Our hearts are broken for Tamera and the entire Mowry family. Real Fam, please join us in lifting them up in prayer as we send them all of our love during this difficult time,” the message read.

Tia and Tamera, who are now both 40-years-old, rose to fame when they were children, starring on the hit sitcom Sister, Sister, which debuted in 1994. They also starred in several movies together, including Seventeen Again, Twitches, and Double Wedding. From 2011 to 2013, they had their own reality show, Tia & Tamera, on the Style Network.

Their younger brother, Baby Daddy actor Tahj Mowry, has yet to publicly post anything about his grandmother’s death.