‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victor’s Going Down!

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of January 7 brings a stunning confession surrounding J.T.’s murder. In addition, both Phyllis and Jack — along with Rey –obviously want Victor to go down for the false charges. Of course, only Phyllis knows beyond a shadow of a doubt that Victor did not kill Victoria’s ex-husband.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) points out that all the evidence in the investigation of J.T.’s murder points straight to Victor (Eric Braeden). Nick (Joshua Morrow) feels that it actually looks like somebody is trying to set up The Mustache. Of course, what Nick does not realize is that Phyllis has a vested interest in making sure that somebody else goes down for the murder. For her, there’s nobody better than Victor to pay the price. After all, Victor never really paid for what he did to Phyllis in changing out Jack (Peter Bergman) with Marco.

Speaking of Jack, he visits his old nemesis, Victor, in jail at the Genoa City Police Department. While Jack is not entirely convinced that Victor is the one who killed J.T., Jack informs the jailbird that guilt or innocence doesn’t really matter in this instance. As far as Jack is concerned, Victor is going down, and nothing would make him happier!

Y&R Scoop: Spoilers for the week of January 7, 2019 on The Young and the Restless https://t.co/4rArKBtiWm — ???????? I ❤️ my nieces ???????? (@JNC_1982) January 5, 2019

Later, Phyllis and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discuss the situation. At that point, Phyllis shows her real feelings in regards to Victor paying for their crimes. She tells Victoria that as far as she’s concerned, the longer Victor suffers, the better. Unsurprisingly, Victoria does not appreciate her co-conspirator’s not so kind words. In response, she slaps Phyllis straight across the face. Before the week is over, Phyllis’s animosity towards Victor — as well as her desire to protect her own skin — will backfire, and the cost might be her relationship with Nick, according to the Inquisitr.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) can no longer keep her dark secret from her husband. She checks herself out of the hospital against Nate’s (Brooks Darnell) wishes, and Nikki goes to see Victor in jail. When she’s there, Nikki tells Victor that she knows he did not kill J.T. While Victor wonders how his wife is so sure he didn’t do it, Nikki admits that she is absolutely sure because she knows who actually murdered Victoria’s abusive ex.

Victor tells Nikki to stop talking and to never utter those words again. However, since this is Genoa City, there’s no way the details will stay under wraps.