Axl Rose Releases First New Song In 10 Years And It Features Bugs Bunny & Porky Pig On Guitar

The Guns N' Roses frontman makes a cameo on a Looney tunes cartoon.

Axl Rose has released a new song, but it’s not with his old Guns N’ Roses (GNR) bandmates Slash and Duff. Instead, the hard rock frontman has teamed up with Looney Tunes to release his first song in more than a decade. While it’s not a GNR song, Rose’s vocals are featured on an episode of Boomerang network’s New Looney Tunes, Yahoo Entertainment reports.

The song, titled “Rock the Rock,” features an animated Axl jamming with Looney Tunes legends Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig. The song was written by Looney Tunes’ Rob Janas and Joshua Funk.

The storyline for the episode, titled “Armageddon Outta Here, Part Two,” centers on Axl, Bugs Bunny, and Porky Pig trying to stop an asteroid on a collision course with Earth, and it originally aired in late December. While Rose’s identity wasn’t confirmed right away, there were plenty of clues that the animated rocker was supposed to be the GNR frontman. In addition to his telltale screechy voice, the Rose-like character poked fun at his rock star alter ego, saying he should “go back to wearing a mesh jersey and a kilt on stage.”

Yahoo notes that Boomerang is just now confirming that the character and song vocals were provided by the real Axl Rose. A representative for Warner Bros. Animation also confirmed to ABC Radio that the Guns N’ Roses frontman was the person singing and talking on the recently aired episode of the animated program.

Axl Rose last recorded original music in November 2008. The album was Guns N’ Roses’ long-awaited Chinese Democracy, which featured a revamped GNR lineup 15 years after the band’s prior album, 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident.

In a 2018 interview for Iceland magazine, Axl Rose said “you never know” when questioned about possibly recording with his formerly estranged Guns ‘N Roses bandmates in the future. But for now, fans will have to settle for the Looney Tunes cameo if they want to hear new music fronted by Axl Rose.

Of course, longtime GNR fans already knew that Axl Rose is a fan of Bugs Bunny and his Looney gang. According to GNR Central, Guns N’ Roses even used the original Looney Tunes show’s iconic theme song as the intro music during their Not in This Lifetime reunion tour in 2016.

You can see Axl Rose as an animated rock star in a clip — which we’ve embedded below — from the New Looney Tunes episode “Armageddon Outta Here, Part Two”.