Kourtney Kardashian Jealous Of Kim Kardashian’s Baby News, Wants Her Own Baby

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly envious of her sister Kim Kardashian’s big baby news, and is said to want more children of her own.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney was jealous when she learned that Kim and her husband, Kanye West, were expecting their fourth child together via a surrogate.

Kourt is said to want to have at least one more child of her own, and even documented the process of freezing her eggs during the most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kourtney couldn’t be more excited for Kim and Kanye to have another baby. Kourtney loves children more than anything and feels the more the merrier when it comes to kids. However, Kourtney definitely still wants another baby of her own and can’t help but feel a bit envious,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney is so thrilled that her kids will have more cousins to play with and that there will be another baby in the family. Kourtney loved being raised in a big family and thinks it’s so important to give their children the same experience they had growing up,” the source added.

As many fans already know, Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick. The pair are currently co-parenting their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, but it seems that Kourt could feel like she’s not done having children yet.

While in the past there was some speculation that Kourtney wanted to have another child with Scott, as they already share three beautiful kids together, things have changed in their relationship, and Disick’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, may not like the idea of her beau fathering another baby with his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated for a decade before moving on with her.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be having a little boy, who will join siblings, North, Saint, and Chicago, sometime in May. While Kim carried North and Saint herself, she was forced to use a surrogate for baby Chicago after doctors told her it would be too dangerous to undergo another pregnancy.

Although Kim and Kanye loved the surrogate that they used for Chicago, they were reportedly unable to have her carry their fourth child because she was already pregnant and gave birth to her third child on Christmas Eve.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.