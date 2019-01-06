Watch Los Angeles Chargers Vs Baltimore Ravens Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, AFC Wild Card Game Online

The Los Angeles Chargers, despite playing on the road, are slightly favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the second AFC Wild Card game Sunday.

In what appears to be the most intriguing matchup of the NFL Wild Card Weekend, the Baltimore Ravens will send out the youngest quarterback ever to start an NFL playoff game, according to BaltimoreRavens.com. He’ll face a 37-year-old veteran and possible future Hall of Famer having one of his best seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers in the second AFC Wild Card game, where the stakes are a berth in the Divisional Round against reigning AFC champs the New England Patriots. The game will live stream from Baltimore.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL 2018 second AFC Wild Card game matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 10 a.m. Pacific, at 71,000-seat M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, January 6. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 4 a.m. on Monday, January 7, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 2 a.m. Western Time.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens 2018 first-round draft pick, 32nd overall, actually turns 22 years old on Monday, according to his Pro Football Reference bio. But in his seven starts since taking over the Ravens’ signal-caller job from veteran Joe Flacco, he led the team to six wins — losing one away game to the eventual AFC top seed Kansas City Chiefs — and vaulted the team to the AFC South Division title, allowing them to host the Wild Card game despite a 10-6 record — two games behind the Chargers’ final mark of 12-4.

For the Chargers, playing only their second year in Los Angeles after moving from San Diego, where they had played since 1961 per PFR, veteran Philip Rivers led the team to its best season since 2009. Rivers also equaled the best quarterback rating of his 15-year NFL career — all with the Chargers — at 105.5.

Despite playing on the road, Los Angeles enters the game a slight favorite, according to Odds Shark, which see the Ravens as three-point underdogs — even though they have won all four home games started by Jackson.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Wild Card playoff game offered as a national broadcast on CBS. As a result, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. But the service features a one-week free trial, and if the trial is canceled before the expiration of the seven-day period, fans can watch the Chargers-Ravens clash at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Wild Card Weekend playoff game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Chargers-Ravens game streamed live at no charge.

Another way to view the playoff game live stream on mobile devices will come through the Yahoo! Sports app, which will offer all NFL postseason games for live streaming.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a first-week free trial offer.