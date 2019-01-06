Kanye West Wants Enough Kids To Fill A Soccer Team, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kanye West is said to be thrilled that he and wife Kim Kardashian are expecting their fourth child together via a surrogate. The rapper allegedly wants even more children in the future and dreams of having a very large family with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kanye West is all about being a father and having fun with his kids. The rapper, who is currently dad to daughter North, son Saint, and baby girl Chicago, will welcome his fourth child, a son, later this year. However, he may already be planning to convince Kim Kardashian to have even more children in the future.

“Kanye wants a soccer team full of kids. He loves it, and he was the one who really convinced Kim to have a big family. It didn’t take to much convincing, though, because Kim is very used to big families. So that is why it works between Kim and Kanye because they always seem to be on the same page, especially in the parenting department. They are known for so much, but they want their kids to be their legacy — so the more the merrier,” an insider told the outlet of the couple.

The source goes on to reveal that while Kanye West loves being a father, Kim Kardashian is also a wonderful mother. The insider claims that although Kim is one of the most famous faces in Hollywood and a very busy businesswoman, she always makes time for her children, and is actually a very hands-on mother.

The insider says that Kardashian will often get crafty with her kiddos, and does activities with them such as building forts. She can even be a bit of a tomboy when it comes to playing with the children, although she’s “still a girlie girl at heart.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim has spoken out about Kanye’s dreams of a large family in the past, and even told her close friend, Larsa Pippen, on her reality series, that her husband has been “harassing” her to have upwards of seven children.

During a recent trip to Africa, West told Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, that he would love to have seven children with his wife, to which Kardashian replied, that she would “not” like to have seven children.

“My time is spread really thin, and I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kim previously stated in an interview.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.