Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Toned Legs In Playful Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off her legs and starting off 2019 right.

On Sunday, January 6, Kostek took to her Instagram account to reveal that she had officially left her home for her first trip of the New Year. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model usually resides in either Los Angeles or Boston, where her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, plays for the New England Patriots, but she’s currently vacationing in sunny Miami, Florida.

In the sexy snapshot, Camille is seen sporting a tan frock, which shows off her toned legs. The model lifts her legs playfully kicking out, and putting her white on white Nike sneakers on full display.

Kostek has a big smile on her face in the photo, and has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and held back into a loose ponytail at the base of her head.

Camille sports a sun-kissed glow to her skin as the gorgeous Miami skyline can be seen in the background. Kostek seemingly sits on the terrace of her temporary dwelling, which looks over a blue sky, complete with fluffy white clouds, palm trees, and a sunny day to enjoy.

The model’s followers immediately began to compliment her on her gorgeous looks, and fun photo, as the snapshot got over four thousand likes in the first few minutes after it was posted.

While Camille Kostek is a supermodel, she recently opened up about how she is perceived by those who know her. The former NFL cheerleader says that fans may be surprised to find out that she is very nice, and she is a “girls’ girl,” and that she loves to uplift other women because as females there is already enough to overcome in the world.

“I’m a total girls’ girl. I’ve dealt with a lot of people judging me before getting to know me, and I think one of the most common phrases I’ve heard for years is, ‘You’re a lot nicer than I thought.’ I always give people the benefit of the doubt. I like everybody until they give me a reason not to. Especially women. We already deal with enough cattiness and pressure in the world,” Camille recently told the Improper Bostonian.

As for her tough and gruff NFL playing boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek says that fans would be surprised to learn that he is actually a big teddy bear with a good heart, and that while he may be portrayed as wild and crazy in the media, there is a “soft side” of himself that she gets to see every day.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek’s latest projects and sexy photos by following her on Instagram.