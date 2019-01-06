Watch Eagles Vs. Bears Live Stream: Where To View Sunday’s NFL Playoff Matchup On Laptops, Mobile Devices

Football fans hoping to watch a live stream of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears playoff game will be in luck, with a few different options to watch the game even if they can’t make it to a television.

The game will put a cap on NFL Wild Card weekend, kicking off at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday with coverage on NBC.

The game will pit two surprising teams, as the quickly ascending Chicago Bears are making their first playoff appearance since 2010, and the Philadelphia Eagles are in after running the table at the end of the season to sneak back into the playoffs. As ESPN noted, the game will feature two of the hottest teams in the league, with the Eagles winning five of their last six and the Bears going 9-1 in their last 10 games.

The situation may be familiar to Eagles fans, who are once again left to rely on backup Nick Foles after an injury to starter Carson Wentz. Last year, Foles took the team on an unlikely run to its first-ever Super Bowl title.

In order to take a step toward returning to the Super Bowl, Foles and the Eagles will have to defeat a Bears defense that led the league in takeaways (36), opponent points per game (17.7), rush yards given up per game (80), and pass yards per attempt (6.3).

Foles said this week there isn’t a single part of the defense that’s not playing fantastic.

“They’re an extremely talented defense,” Foles said before the game this week (via ESPN). “I’m really impressed with what I see from their front, from their secondary, from their linebackers. They do a great job with vision. The reason they have a lot of turnovers is the pressure they can cause up front which causes a little havoc, quarterbacks holding onto the ball.”

Whatever happens during this playoff run, the future appears to be elsewhere for Nick Foles. Reports said the team will try to trade him this offseason as they turn back to Wentz once he is healthy. Foles would likely fetch a high return among the number of teams looking for a starting quarterback, but the rumors have also added a new dimension to the team’s playoff run this year and likely a greater sense of urgency for Foles.

Report: The #Eagles will try to trade Nick Foles this offseason, keep Carson Wentz as the starting QBhttps://t.co/66X1BKmgZk — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 6, 2019

Those who want to watch a live stream of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears can find streams through FuboTV and NBC Sports.