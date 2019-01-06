NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Trade ‘Would Cost’ Raptors Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, And Picks, Per ‘Sporting News’

Will the Raptors go all-in for Bradley Beal?

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the NBA superstars who will be moved before the February NBA trade deadline. After John Wall suffered a season-ending injury, the Wizards have a lesser chance of making huge noise in the Eastern Conference this season. Once they realize that they don’t have the capability to contend for the NBA championship title, the Wizards may consider trading Beal and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

One of the potential trade destinations for Bradley Beal is the Toronto Raptors. According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, rumors and speculations are swirling around the league that the Raptors are interested in acquiring Beal. However, to acquire the All-Star shooting guard from the Wizards, Deveney suggested that the Raptors will need to give up a trade package including Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and two future first-round picks.

“There’s been chatter about the Raptors pursuing Wizards guard Bradley Beal, but Washington wants two players and two draft picks for him, according to sources. That would cost the team budding star Pascal Siakam and wing OG Anunoby, plus some filler salary and two future first-round draft picks. The Raptors already owe this year’s pick to the Spurs, and they would have to persuade Washington to take a pick as far out as 2023. That’s a longshot. Trading for Beal means gutting the young talent Toronto would need if Leonard left in free agency after this season.”

What is the Wizards' asking price for Bradley Beal? @detnewsRodBeard reported that Washington would want "something like two first-rounders, a young asset and another player." Also, @kpelton named the Pelicans and Nets as potential destinations for Beal: https://t.co/6Dzk5xchU3 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 3, 2019

Sacrificing Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and two first-round picks for Bradley Beal is undeniably a tough decision for the Raptors, but it is something that they should consider if they are serious about winning the NBA championship title this season. With their current roster, the Raptors are in a strong position to fully dominate the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference. However, they obviously need more star power in order to have a chance of beating the reigning NBA champions — the Golden State Warriors — in a best-of-seven series.

Bradley Beal will undeniably boost the Raptors’ performance on both ends of the floor. Beal could serve as the Raptors’ temporary playmaker while Kyle Lowry is recovering from an injury. Aside from being an incredible perimeter defender, Beal will give the Raptors a legitimate threat from the three-point range. This season, the 25-year-old shooting guard is averaging 23.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 34.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

As of now, it remains unknown if there is an ongoing trade negotiation between the Wizards and the Raptors involving Bradley Beal. Expect more rumors to circulate before the February NBA trade deadline.