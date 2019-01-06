Eizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Assets, Rocks Wild Fuschia Hairdo

One Instagram fan summed up what most of her fans were thinking about the ageless sexpot with just two words, "Good Lord!"

An ageless Liz Hurley struck some sultry poses in a sexy seven-second video clip on Instagram Sunday. What’s more, the stunning English actress looks especially striking in the Instagram post titled, “Bombay” in large part because she’s wearing a shirt with a severely plunging neckline and has a new effervescent hairdo. She decided to debut the wild and deeply-hued pink hairstyle while visiting India with look-a-like son and fellow model, Damian.

As you can see from the post below, the long-time Estée Lauder model and representative traded in her trademark brunette locks for hot pink ones, and she wore her long coif fashionably messy and loose. Hurley contrasted the bold statement with glam makeup that featured smoky gray eyeshadow, black liner on her top eyelids and mascara-crusted lashes.

The star of The Royals TV series’ is wearing a patterned low-cut peasant top and glossy pink lips that match her new fuschia ‘do swimmingly. While it’s not known if the electrifying hairdo is just a temporary dye-job or something she wants to roll with for a while, it certainly “Bedazzled” her million-plus fans on Instagram.

According to The Sun, one fan commented that Hurley was, “Looking sexy and beautiful babe.” While another added, “The best looking woman on the planet. Great choice and so pretty. I love that look.”

One follower summed up what most of her fans were thinking about the youthful appearing 53-year-old with just two words, “Good Lord!”

Elizabeth Hurley has never been a stranger to making bold fashion statements, and she gained the instant attention of the media when she knocked everyone’s eyes out with an unforgettable black Versace dress in 1994. Hurley wore the revealing ensemble with the plunging neckline to the Los Angeles premiere of Four Weddings and A Funeral with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

The only #safetypin I want to see: 1994 Versace dress on Elizabeth Hurley. pic.twitter.com/joXCNGmBLB — Marty Preciado (@martypreciado) November 15, 2016

If you’ll recall, the silk and lycra dress made by the famous designer was one step away from one of the biggest wardrobe malfunctions in history, and the fabric was miraculously held in place by a few strategically placed, large safety pins.

The little back number became known as ‘That Dress’ from then forward, and it is probably one of Versace’s most recognizable designs. Elizabeth Hurley’s choice to wear that particular piece was a wise choice, and it is considered by many to be a big part of what was responsible for thrusting the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star onto the world media platform, according to The Telegraph.

As The Inquisitr reported previously, the sizzling Brit even inspires current fashion trailblazers. For instance, her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex, even gushed about ‘That Dress’ and her Liz “girl crush” on her deactivated blog, The Tig. Meghan Markle wrote in her forward on her now-defunct website that her crush began after seeing Elizabeth Hurley in the famous Versace design.