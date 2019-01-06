Paris Hilton Showcases Famous Curves In Skin-Tight Leather Outfit

Paris Hilton was living it up as she posed for cameras in L.A. on Saturday wearing a super tight black leather ensemble.

According to a January 6 report by the Daily Mail, Paris Hilton was spotted at the BeautyCon pop-up store in L.A. over the weekend, where she strutted her stuff as she posed for photographers at the event.

Paris was seen wearing a pair of form-fitting leather pants, which showed off her famous curves, as well as a black tank top, where her ample cleavage was on full display. The hotel heiress also paired the outfit with a leather jacket, and some lace, fingerless gloves.

Hilton sported some matching black leather boots to complete her look, and also wore a black choker with a large moon pendant hanging from it. Her shoulder length blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in soft waves, which fell over her shoulders as she posed with a smile on her face for the cameras.

Paris also donned a pair of stud earrings and had a full face of makeup for the event, which included a bronzed glow with touches of highlighter, dark lashes and liner, and a nude lip color.

According to a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, Paris Hilton is starting off the New Year as a single woman. The former Simple Life star broke off her engagement to fiance Chris Zylka in late 2018 and even admitted that she would not be returning her expensive engagement ring to her ex-boyfriend.

During her recent guest co-hosting gig on The Talk, Paris opened up about her split with Chris, saying, “I’m just really having my me time. I just feel that, when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance.”

However, instead of ringing in the New Year with her fiance, she headed to Aspen to celebrate being single and have some fun with her friends, which included the Kardashian family, who were also in Colorado to say goodbye to 2018 and ring in the new year in style.

Paris was spotted hanging with Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, as well as hitting the slopes with Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who is the little singer of Hilton’s longtime close friend, and former reality TV co-star, Nicole Richie.

Fans can see more of Paris Hilton’s latest projects and updates by following her on her social media accounts.