Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In Flowy Red Dress In New Instagram Video

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing off her assets on social media, and on Saturday, she took to Instagram to post a sultry video of herself trying on a sexy red dress that featured a plunging neckline.

The flowy ensemble showcased her curvy figures and ample cleavage, and the 27-year-old proved why she’s one of the most coveted models in the industry by putting on an impromptu runway walk during the fitting session. The red gown, which was partially sheer and cinched at the waist, also had a train and long cape-like design that flowed behind her as she walked, giving her an almost angelical appearance.

Many of Emrata’s 21.3 million Instagram followers were quick to flood her comment section with fire and heart-eyed emojis, writing compliments such as, “You are a gorgeous soul!,” “Such a fun dress,” and “Sublime.” One user even joked, “Wtf? She has clothes on,” followed by a laughing emoji, a playful way to point out the fact that the Gone Girl actress is usually in minimal clothing on Instagram.

Emily used the Instagram caption to thank Norwegian designer, Peter Dundas, his brand partner Evangelo Bousis, and stylist Emma Jade Morrison, for the gorgeous dress. The outfit turned heads at the Art of Elysium Heaven gala in Los Angeles, which the model attended on Saturday night, according to the Daily Mail.

As she posed for the cameras on the red carpet, Emily let her dark locks cascade down her back in a wavy style with a mid-part, and completed the look with a pair of stilettos and sparkly pendant earrings. She donned light-red lips and heavy blush, which accentuated her striking cheekbones even more, and matched her glitzy eye makeup.

The catwalk princess is back to the red carpet events after a great winter holiday, which saw her travel to Cartagena, Colombia, with her husband and family for Christmas, and to Mexico City both before and after spending New Year’s Eve at the popular island of St Barts, where lots of other celebrities were also spotted.

During her New Year’s vacation, she was seen hanging out with her pal and Instagram sensation, The Fat Jew (real name Josh Ostrovsky), a close friend who even attended her secret wedding ceremony to Sebastian Bear-McClard in New York City last year. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the two friends even posed for a series of hilarious photos on Instagram, in which Emily is seen trying to teach Ostrovsky how to pose in a thong bikini — something she’s definitely a pro at.