‘TOWIE’ Couple James Argent & Gemma Collins Purchase New Home Together

The Only Way is Essex stars James Argent and Gemma Collins are notorious for their ever changing on-again off-again relationship status. It seems, however, the lovebirds were looking to make a dramatic statement of commitment when they purchased a new home near James’ parents’ house in the Essex area.

The actor says that their “beautiful” new home is located in Woodford Green in Essex and it’s the first step towards the couple’s promising future.

“We have just bought a place together – it has all gone through so is official now. It’s a beautiful house in Woodford Green in Essex right near my mum and dad so that’s the next big step for us,” James dished to The Sun.

James has also revealed that he is planning on proposing to his long-time girlfriend very soon.

Still speaking to The Sun, he said he wants the proposal to be a complete surprise. He has avoided leaking out any details of his plan because he doesn’t want her to find out just yet.

The now 31-year-old TOWIE star says he is still very much in love with Gemma and he definitely sees a happy, long term future with her.

In addition to purchasing a new home and making preparations for their future, James and Gemma have also been making moves toward weight loss and a healthier lifestyle in 2019. In fact, 37-year-old Gemma recently lost nearly 30 pounds as a part of her training for British popular television series Dancing on Ice.

Argent seems to be following in his lady love’s footsteps and says that he has made returning to the gym his “number one New Year’s Resolution” for 2019.

TOWIE's Gemma Collins and James Argent move in together in HUGE step | Daily Star After Gemma Collins and Arg confirmed their relationship, they ve faced some ups and downs, but it looks like things are looking good… https://t.co/8vO5juOj1i https://t.co/8TC6hm3e2t — Confused (@conued) January 4, 2019

James previously lost about 70 pounds back in 2015 with a strict exercise regimen that included regular workouts and boxing. He has expressed that he would like to get back to that routine because it really worked well for him.

James has also made an impressive move toward a healthier life by removing alcohol and drugs from his life. Argent has been sober for a whopping six months now. This is a huge step for him after several failed stints in rehab and addiction programs, including a three-month live-in treatment program in Thailand back in 2016.

The healthy lifestyle changes the couple are making couldn’t come at a better time as it appears that they are actively trying to conceive their first child.

The actress recently took to Twitter and in a post referencing fellow TOWIE star Billie Faiers’ daughter, Nelly, asked that 2019 be the year she too gets to be a Mum.

For now, the Dancing on Ice contestant will just have to be content looking gorgeous in the beautiful diamond encrusted necklace that Arg got her for Christmas.

Gemma Collins and James Argent buy luxury house together in Essex ahead of engagement this year https://t.co/dbzsOk36yY — The Sun (@TheSun) January 3, 2019

The actress recently shared a stunning snap on her Instagram urging her followers to enjoy quality time with their family for the holidays while showing off her exorbitant new bling.

Catch Gemma and Arg on TOWIE when new episodes start again in March 2019 on ITVBE.