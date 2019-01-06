Kelly Gale Starts 2019 By Posting Several Bikini Photos On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale has been vacationing in the Maldives and her Instagram feed is filled with her bikini pics. The model recently posted a picture of herself where she is featured wearing a skimpy orange-colored bikini. She accessorized with a pair of black shades and struck a side pose to display her well-toned thighs as well as her enviable cleavage.

The picture in question was captured in Jaoli, the Maldives, and within a day of going live, it amassed more than 42,000 likes and close to 300 comments. Per usual, Kelly was showered with various compliments on her body and many of her female fans expressed that they would like to have a body like Kelly’s one day.

“You represent my body goals,” one of her fans wrote. While another wrote that Kelly is not only gorgeous but also inspiring.

According to her bio, Kelly is half-Indian and Half-Australian, therefore commenting on her ethnic roots, one person suggested that she should “do something [wearing] Indian clothes or going more into her south-Asian roots. “It would be very different and could help you connect to your cultural background,” the fan added.

Prior to posting the picture, Kelly flaunted her insane abs in another picture where she was featured wearing a navy blue bikini.

Upon seeing her fit body, fans couldn’t help but admire her for her stunning looks and the praised her for the hard work that she puts into attaining those killer abs. The picture also allowed Kelly to flaunt some serious cleavage that sent the temperature of her Instagram page immediately soaring.

“Wish every sauna had this view,” Kelly wrote in the caption, referring to the breathtakingly- beautiful background of the photograph which captured the vast ocean in all its glory.

“What? Who needs a sauna after seeing [Kelly]? I am burning up just by looking at her,” one of her fans commented on Kelly’s hotness.

And as aforementioned that Kelly is on a bikini-posting spree on Instagram these days, she also shared a pic with her one million followers where she was featured walking toward the sea as she turned her head back to pose for the camera. In the picture, Kelly’s skimpy bikini put her perky derriere on full display. The picture also excellently captured her long, well-toned legs, thus showcasing the model’s amazing stature.

It is no secret as to why Kelly has such an amazing figure because the model has been very open about her diet and exercise regimen. In a 2017 interview with Vogue, which was carried out right before the Victoria’s Secret annual fashion extravaganza, Kelly said that she eats healthy all year round.