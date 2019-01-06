Ashley James Displays Voluptuous Derriere & Claims She’s Done With ‘English F***boys’

British reality star Ashley James put her curvy derriere and hourglass figure on display for her 183,000 Instagram followers on Friday in a very sultry bikini-clad photo.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant and female empowerment enthusiast recently took a much-needed vacation to Zanzibar to enjoy the sun and the surf.

Only hours after touchdown in Tanzania, James hit the pool in a skimpy two-piece black bikini.

The photo featured James in knee-high water, suggestively leaning over the side of the concrete pool.

“My body might be covered in mosquito bites but they still aren’t as irritating as the English f***boys I left behind,” the TV personality penned in the caption of her suggestive photo.

James appeared to be looking back at the camera as if blowing a kiss. Her simple black bikini had straps which were pulled down off her shoulders near her elbows. Ashley’s pose pushed her chest forward, showing off a generous amount of cleavage, while her derriere was purposely angled toward the camera showing off her curvy bottom and thick thighs.

James finished off her look with a pair of dark oversized sunglasses. She left her short blonde hair loose and tousled. She also appeared to be make-up free.

In just 24 hours, her followers have showered the photo with just under 7,000 likes and over 150 comments.

The former reality star and DJ is known for her advocacy of female empowerment and her disdain for females touching up their photos. She took the opportunity of being on vacation in Tanzania to capture several amazing self-photos that she willingly posted to Instagram without a single touch of editing or refinishing.

One such photo, posted to Instagram on Friday, featured James posing in front of a tropical island cabin wearing a ’60s-inspired two-piece swimsuit. The large print floral suit featured a detached sleeve and high-waist bottom. Paired with round, metal rimmed sunglasses, she effortlessly pulled off a very hippie, peace and love vibe, as she posed against the cabin railing.

Many women around the world applaud her openness as photos of James often feature blemishes, cellulite, and other imperfections most celebrities would not even think of posting.

Ashley posted another bikini-clad snapshot to her Instagram followers less than 24 hours ago featuring herself rocking a yellow two-piece bikini.

“How to be beach body ready: have a body, put on a bikini, go to the beach,” she penned in the caption of the photo.

Again, her followers quickly showered the bikini-clad photo with over 10,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

In all her recent photos from her vacation, her followers had nothing but positive things to say about her “natural beauty” in the comments of the photos.