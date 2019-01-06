Romee Strijd Flaunts Her Well-Toned Legs In Black Latex Pants During Her Gateway In Japan

Dutch model Romee Strijd recently took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her getaway in Japan, which she seems to be enjoying a lot. On Saturday, the 23-year-old model treated her 5.2 million Instagram fans to two new pictures where she is featured posing near the famous Kinkaku-ji (Rokuon-ji) temple in Kyoto.

The Victoria’s Secret model wore a black turtleneck and made a style statement by wearing high-waisted latex pants which she paired with a large black studded belt. Romee also wore a long, tiger-print coat atop her black ensemble to pull off a very chic look. She let her blonde tresses down, wore minimal makeup, and finished her looks with a pair of pointed-toe boots which allowed her to flaunt her long, well-toned legs.

Within a few hours of going live, Romee’s picture was liked 339,000 times and fans left close to 2,000 comments on the picture, where they not only expressed their admiration for the model’s stylish attire, but also praised the beautiful backdrop of the temple.

“You are gorgeous. I love your outfit,” one of her fans commented. While another one wrote that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Romee. Another one called her the epitome of Dutch beauty.

“I’ve never seen a person who looks so gorgeous,” the fan added.

Other fans, mostly from Japan, welcomed her to their country and also invited her to visit other wonderful Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, and Nara.

“Welcome to Japan @romeestrijd. I always enjoy watching your vlogs and I’m so happy you are finally here in Japan,” one Japanese fan wrote on the picture.

Before landing in Japan, Romee posted another picture on Instagram where she revealed to her fans that she would soon be visiting a place where she has “never been before.” In response to her caption, fans started guessing her next destination and people came up with all sorts of places from India to China to South Africa. Other fans guessed correctly that Romee would be visiting Japan.

Some of her fans didn’t notice the caption as they seemed to be mesmerized by Romee’s beauty. The model wore a tight white, see-through ribbed shirt and wore some rose-pink lip color to accentuate her beautiful lips.

“Definition of perfection. Luscious lashes, blue eyes, pink lips. Argh, I wanna be you!” one fan wrote.

Romee isn’t the only model who is holidaying in Japan at the moment. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Sports Illustrated model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is also currently in Kyoto with her sister, Sophie.