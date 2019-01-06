‘Love Island’ Star Katie Salmon Flaunts Curves In Snakeskin Dress

Love Island star Katie Salmon was spotted Friday night showing off her perfect body in a weather-defying snakeskin dress.

The reality star was headed to popular a London night club, Libertine, when she was spotted by photographers. Clearly ignoring the fact that the temperatures were icy and plummeting, Katie sizzled in a skin-tight, single-strap orange snakeskin print bodycon mini-dress with a large waist cut-out on one side.

This unique low-cut bodycon showed off ample amounts of Salmon’s cleavage in photos obtained and published by the Daily Mail.

The TV personality appeared to be battling a potential wardrobe malfunction all night as she could be seen holding on to or making adjustments to her revealing top in nearly every photo.

The left side cut-out showcased her trim, toned waistline. It is unlikely the 23-year-old bombshell did much in the way of bending over during her time at the club as her mini-dress was exceptionally short. The dress hemline ended just below her curvy derriere, accentuating her hourglass figure and just barely covering all her intimate assets.

The British reality star accessorized the outfit with a pair of nude heels and a simple gold chain necklace. She wore her now-pink hair super straight and parted down the center. She opted to keep her makeup light and natural, showing off her thick eyebrows and super long lashes.

Salmon is best known for her appearance on the 2016 season of Love Island.

As one of the most well-known characters of that season, most viewers remember Katie coming out as bisexual on the show and hooking up with another female cast member, Sophie Gradon.

During the reality dating show, Sophie was originally paired with a fellow named Tom Powell. When Tom left the show, and Sophie, it freed her to hook up with Katie.

Despite their public and heated romance, Sophie eventually dumped Katie and the show to be with Tom.

Sadly, Sophie was found dead in June, 2018. She was just 32-years-old at the time of her passing.

Salmon’s nightclub adventure occurred just weeks after she appeared on the Victoria Derbyshire show, where she opened up about the abuse and negative response from the LGBT community after her relationship with Sophie.

She told the host that many men misinterpret her interest in women as being “a woman who likes having threesomes.” In her emotional television interview, she spoke about how difficult it was to deal with people making her feel ashamed of her sexuality.

“Why can’t I be who I want to be? There’s nothing to be ashamed of, there’s nothing to feel bad about. You’re completely normal, and there’s so many people out there like you, just as long as you love you that’s all that matters,” Salmon said during the interview.