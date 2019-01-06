Wendy Williams Postpones Her Return To ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Following A Controversial Last Show

Wendy Williams is taking a brief hiatus from her show after reportedly slurring her words on air.

Wendy Williams is taking some time away from The Wendy Williams Show in an effort to make her health a priority in 2019. The television host recently announced that show will be returning a week later than expected following a holiday break. Originally scheduled to return on January 7, the show is now not expected to premiere a new episode until January 14, 2019. This announcement is in wake of a bizarre episode that aired on December 20, according to the Daily Mail.

On the controversial last episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams was visibly not herself while interviewing rap group, The Lox. Stumbling over her speech and slurring her words, the television host seemed distracted and unable to keep up with the conversation. The 54-year-old was noticeably not in her usual state of mind, causing many viewers to speculate that she was unprepared for the interview. In the wake of media backlash, Williams issued a lengthy public statement regarding the episode in the form of an Instagram post. The host included an image of a heart, thanking her fans for watching the show.

Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, January 14, 2019. After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch. pic.twitter.com/fr6dGUWaEL — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 5, 2019

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life.”

She went on to explain that her unusual behavior was the result of pain medication she’d been prescribed to deal with her fractured shoulder. Williams claimed she was not used to taking this type of medication and unprepared for the side effects that came with it. Although others around her encouraged her to take time off for her health, she had been determined to carry on with the show as usual so as not to disappoint her viewers.

Moving forward, Williams will be putting more focus about her health and mental well-being in order to avoid a similar incident in the future.

“Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care,” the television host concluded her statement.

In addition to her shoulder injury, Williams is also struggling with Graves’ disease, a condition that affects the thyroid. Her time off will allow her the rest necessary to get her health back on track.