Isabeli Fontana Packs On The PDA With Husband, Diego Ferrero, While Vacationing In Florianopolis

It looks like former Victoria’s Secret model Isabeli Fontana is having a ball ever since she started the new year. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed shows that the model is vacationing with her family in Florianopolis — the beautiful capital of southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state. Since the start of the year, she has been treating her 1.2 million Instagram fans to a lot of pictures from her amazing getaway. The newest picture warmed many hearts as it featured the Brazilian bombshell locking lips with her husband, Diego Ferrero.

The romantic picture spread an aura of love on Fontana’s Instagram page, as it was captured while the couple was submerged in water and the sun could be seen setting in the background. Within half a day, the picture racked up as many as 22,800 likes and more than a hundred comments where fans and followers not only wished the couple a happy and long-lasting married life, but also appreciated Isabeli for her stunning looks.

“Love is in the air. You two represent my ideal couple goals,” one of her fans commented on the picture, while another follower wrote that “love always wins.” Other fans posted lots of hearts and kisses emojis to express their admiration for the lovely photograph.

Prior to posting the picture, Isabeli also shared a very casual picture with her musician hubby where the model is featured wearing absolutely no makeup. Wearing a blue shirt and letting her hair down, the 35-year-old mom-of-two surprised everyone with her makeup-free look because, despite that, she appeared very young and beautiful. Her hubby, on the other hand, was featured wearing a light pink T-shirt.

“Pink or blue??? I really like everything colorful! Colorful life is much more fun do not you think?” she wrote in the caption.

In response to that, many of her fans commented that whatever color she wears, it always ends up looking good on her because she is absolutely gorgeous, and as expected, they all took Isabeli’s side and preferred the color blue.

According to an article by Harper’s Bazaar, the twice-divorced model tied the knot with Ferrero in 2016 during a private beach ceremony in the Maldives. On her wedding day, she wore a revealing gown to suit the warm temperature of the island and looked absolutely gorgeous.

The model was formerly married to Alvaro Jacomossi from 200o to 2004. She has a son, Zion Fontana Jacomossi, from her first marriage. In 2005, Fontana married Henri Castelli, but the marriage ended in 2007. The couple shared a son, Lucas Fontana Castelli.