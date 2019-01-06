Meghan Markle Reportedly Starts Her Day At 4:30 AM

The Duchess of Sussex makes the most of her mornings with daily yoga, exercise, and royal engagements.

Meghan Markle is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase “seize the day.” It’s no surprise that the Duchess of Sussex is familiar with managing a busy schedule. Before she became a part of the royal family, the 37-year-old made a name for herself as an American actress. Her most well known acting role was in the legal drama series Suits, which thrust her into the media spotlight. She also began a lifestyle website called The Tig, which features influential female figures.

At the height of her busy career, Markle learned how to make the most of every day and manage her time as effectively as possible. These skills would later prove extremely valuable as she took on the responsibilities that come along with being a royal figure, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

Markle is reportedly the definition of a morning person. This is the time of the day in which she feels the most productive and inspired. She prefers an early wake up call, as it allows her to accomplish many of her daily tasks before most people have even gotten out of bed. The duchess starts off her day at 4:30 a.m. with a 30-minute yoga session, a practice she picked up from her mother.

“[The] practice is in my blood,” she told Women’s Health UK. “I love an intense vinyasa class — and even better if it’s blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight. The best!”

Following yoga, Markle gets right to work at 5 a.m. She responds to emails and corresponds with her staff as she prepares for whatever royal engagements she has in store that day. To get herself moving and in an energized mood, she loves to start the morning with music. She even reportedly has her own “wake-up playlist” that includes top hits from artists such as Ingrid Michaelson and the Jackson 5.

Even in the midst of her chaotic schedule, Markle always makes her health a priority. As she and Prince Harry are currently expecting their first child together, keeping up with a healthy lifestyle is more important for her than ever. The duchess rarely skips breakfast and always takes the time to enjoy a healthy morning meal. A few of her breakfast staples include oatmeal, acai bowls, and the occasional omelet. Due to her pregnancy, the duchess chooses to stay away from caffeine and instead opts for a green juice that gives her just the pick-me-up she needs.

Following her productive morning routine, Markle is ready to tackle her jam-packed day, which often includes family events, royal ceremonies, and charity outings.