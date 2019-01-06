Lingerie Model Sofia Jamora Busts Out Of Barely-There Bikini

Lingerie model Sofia Jamora took to social media this weekend to share a racy new clip of herself in a very skimpy bikini.

On Saturday, January 5, Sofia Jamora posted a new video to her Instagram account. In the sexy clip, the model is seen sporting a green bikini that left little to the imagination of her followers, who seemingly loved the risque video.

In the clip, Sofia is seen sporting the teeny tiny bikini as she sits on her bed. The model tugs at the string holding the bottom of the bathing suit on as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Jamora sports the itty bitty bikini as well as a gold necklace with a circular pendant on it around her neck. She wears minimal make up, which includes pink eye shadow and darkened lashes. The model also wears her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which fall over her shoulder and down her back.

Sofia sports a bright yellow polish on her fingernails, and rocks a pink lip in the clip. In the caption of the video, she reveals that someone doesn’t know what they’re missing, as she could be sending a cryptic message to someone in her life.

Sofia Jamora’s racy photo was viewed more than 300,000 times in the first hour after it was posted, reports Headline Planet, seemingly proving that her fans love her racy social media photos.

During a previous interview with Frankies Bikinis, Jamora revealed that she likely spends about 200 days out of the year in a bikini, and that she won’t leave home for a beach outing without her essentials, such as tanning oil, a speaker to listen to her favorite tunes, and her dog, Sampson, to keep her company.

The model also revealed exactly how she was discovered, recounting the story in the interview.

“I was at a trunk show in Westlake at Kate and Lace, Mimi (co-founder of Frankies Bikinis) came up to me and asked me if I’ve ever modeled before and if I’d like to. From there I shot with Frankies and that opened up a whole bunch of opportunities for me,” Jamora stated.

Sofia also opened up about what she does when she’s not modeling lingerie and bikinis, confessing that she loves to travel and veg out in front of the TV with her pup.

“On my time off I travel, I love going to new places and taking photos of what I see that’s different from LA and the U.S. In general, if I’m not traveling I’m perfectly happy cuddling up with my dog watching Netflix eating take out,” Sofia Jamora admitted.