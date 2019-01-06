‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Weigh In On Jack And Kerry’s Love Story

Fans of The Young and the Restless weighed in on Jack Abbott’s latest love interest, Kerry. While some fans love seeing Jack in love again no matter who it is, many fans don’t think he and Kerry are a good fit.

Since Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) cheated on Jack (Peter Bergman) with his brother Billy (Jason Thompson), Jack has not had much in the way of love. Sure, he and Gloria (Judith Chapman) had a brief fling, but that was never more than a bit of fun between a boss and his assistant. Instead, he’s spent much of his time helping his mother Dina (Marla Adams) through her illness along with running off on a wild goose chase about his biological father.

After Ashley (Eileen Davidson) left Genoa City in a huff with her patents to start a new company to compete with Jabot, Kerry (Alice Hunter) swooped in and picked up where Ashley left off at Jabot. However, unlike Ashley, Kerry also caught Jack’s eye, and he began to pursue her. They had a couple of false starts when Kerry unexpectedly left the Abbott mansion one evening with a mere text for Jack. Then, she even stood him up on a date.

For a minute it seemed like Jack decided he didn’t have time for games and they would end before they even began. However, they ended up spending the night together, and she accepted his gift of a trip to Bora Bora despite all his ex-wives and girlfriends coming out of the woodwork causing her pause.

Today on #YR, Jack and Dina reminisce about Christmases past, a mystery figure visits Genoa City, and Devon struggles with his new reality. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/DgD8i5ppML — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 26, 2018

Now, they’ve returned, and it seems like things between them are going well. However, according to a Soaps In Depth poll, long-time viewers of the sudser don’t care for the pairing. A full 76 percent of those who answered the question, “would you like to see Kerry and Jack become a couple” said “no.” That means that 24 percent were for the new Genoa City couple.

SID also printed several fan comments about Jack and Kerry’s romance. Fan Vikki Allen wrote, “I don’t care for Kerry. There is something shady about her. She has an agenda, and it’s not good!”

Other fans agreed and felt that Kerry might end up hurting Jack somehow. However, some viewers did not worry so much about Kerry’s possible agenda so much as the age difference between the pair. Sandra Mckenzie said, “Get him someone closer to his own age. Jack could be Kerry’s father!”

Finally, many viewers still hold out hope for a Jack and Phyllis reunion. That could happen considering Inquistir reported that Phyllis will end up decimating her relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow) after she reveals the truth about J.T.’s abuse of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at his memorial.