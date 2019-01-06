Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless & Censors Curves With Hands On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is busy promoting her Inamorata swimwear line. Lately, she’s been on a run sharing photos of other Instagram models and other fans modeling her different swimsuits, but she’s returned to the feed to pose in the “Stone Steps” bikini bottom. In the Instagram post, Emrata stood facing the camera, topless and censoring her curves with her hands. She wore her hair down with a heavy right part, as she tilted her head. The photo was taken in front of a window, leaving her face in the shadows and the model accessorized with large, thin gold hoop earrings. The bottoms she wore were high-waisted, partially covering her belly button. Fans responded, “Unreal,” “gorgeouss,” and “Marvelous.”

All of Inamorata’s bikinis have interchangeable tops and bottoms, with each being sold separately. The Stone Steps Bottom costs $75, and comes in black or white. The Stone Steps Top is a cute halter-cut that ties at the top.

Meanwhile, the model’s been keeping fans posted on her personal page with a series of photos from her Mexican getaway, and most recently, modeling a chic red dress with sheer overlays. The Mexican trip appeared to be a vacation with family, as the model shared several photos with Sebastian Bear-McClard via posts and Stories.

Throughout the years, Emily’s amassed a loyal social media following, with over 21.3 million followers. When she announced her marriage to Sebastian, many were stunned, because they had no idea the two were so serious. Of course, that’s all due to Emily keeping things private. But she opened up to Byrdie about how she’s changed in how she views going out and being in the center of it all.

“I also used to have serious FOMO. If something was going on, I needed to be there. I wouldn’t care how I felt. But I’ve just gotten to the point where basically I’ve given up on FOMO. I’m totally okay with being like, okay, tonight I’m gonna be by myself. I’m not going to that extra thing. [My husband’s] work is so much tied to doing stuff at night. And honestly for me, sometimes I like that. I’m like, you go do your thing. I’m gonna be here taking care of myself, and then tomorrow I will be a better wife because I’ll feel rested, you know?”

Recent posts of Emily and Sebastian certainly make it look like they’re more in love than ever, and fans can only hope that the model will continue to share more with her fans on her marriage.