Cindy Bruna Flaunts Curves In Thin-Strapped Swimsuit On Instagram

Cindy Bruna sported a thin-strapped swimsuit on Instagram as she laid on her back at the beach in the sand. The photo was taken from above the model, as she laid with her hands behind her head and her legs slightly spread apart. Cindy wore a black one-piece that had thin straps to cover her chest, while the bottom portion was high-cut. She puckered her lips and wore white-rimmed sunglasses, along with a necklace and a white tie in her hair. The photo was shot by Gilles Bensimon, who is a sought-after photographer who works with many high-end fashion brands and magazines.

Meanwhile, Bruna has been keeping fans updated on her personal Instagram page, including a video of her laughing as she laid on her side propped up by her right arm. She wore a small string bikini and wore her hair down and brushed to the right. She noted that “Laughing is the best way to end this year!!! Thank you everyone for the positive energy and love you send me everyday HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!” Many of Cindy’s fans in turn wished her a happy new year.

Plus a day prior, the model had shared photos of her mustard-yellow outfit, which consisted of a front-tie bandeau and matching short skirt. Cindy wore her hair down in curls, as sat on a ledge in front of palm trees. The post was geo-tagged Bali, Ubud.

Previously, Bruna opened up to Vogue Arabia about her earlier years in modeling, as she reflected on her early, formative years.

“My mom wanted me to finish school first. You hear so many things about modeling that parents don’t really want for their kids… Alaïa was my first job. I arrived at his showroom and was not even able to walk in heels. I learned to walk with him. Through it all, I could always feel that I was in the presence of a genius.”

Plus, the model is busy not just with her work in fashion, but also with her support for Solidarité Femmes. Cindy said that “It was something I wanted to fight for. At first, I didn’t think I could do something. But we’re trying to bring the federation to another level, with the support of the French government.”

Fans are looking forward to seeing what else Bruna has in the works for 2019. Obviously, she’s starting it off right with some good vibes. And as far as 2018 goes, she ended it with a bang, especially as she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a couple of unforgettable outfits, including a silver top and strappy black bottoms which were paired with angel wings made up of yellow stars.