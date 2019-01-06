Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors By Wearing Huge Ring On Her Finger

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been going strong ever since the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster, nearly one year ago. However, the couple have not revealed any engagement news, and fans have been keeping a watchful eye in hopes of spotting a diamond sparkler on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hand.

According to a January 5 report by E! News, Kylie Jenner may have given a huge hint about whether or not she and Travis Scott are engaged in her latest Instagram photos.

In the sexy snapshots, where Jenner shows off her toned abs and flat tummy following her post-baby weight loss, the reality star is seen rocking a huge rock on her left hand ring finger.

Although Kylie is wearing multiple pieces of jewelry in the photo, fans couldn’t help but think that the ring on her left hand could possibly be an engagement ring from Travis.

“I see that ring boo,” one of Jenner’s followers commented on the photo.

“Engagement ring?” asked another.

Of course, Kylie did not respond to the questions about the ring, and neither she, nor Travis have revealed any news or hints, other than the ring on her finger, that they are planning to wed.

However, since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott kept their pregnancy a secret, and did not confirm that they were expecting baby Stormi despite tons of outlets reporting on the pregnancy, fans can’t help but wonder if they would also keep their engagement and/or marriage a secret as well.

Jenner and Scott already call each other “hubby” and “wifey,” and share a child together, but as far as fans know, they’re not married just yet. However, the rapper did reveal that he and Kylie would likely be married very “soon” during a recent interview, adding that he needed to find an over the top way to pop the question to his girlfriend.

“We’ll get married soon,” Scott recently told Rolling Stone. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way. People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-a** remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro,” the rapper added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship, as well as their adorable daughter, Stormi, when Keeping Up With the Kardashains returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.