Olivia Culpo Sizzles In A Glamorous Black Ensemble In New Mirror Selfie On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is well-known among fans and followers for her amazing physique and sense of style and whether she wears revealing clothes or stay fully covered, she never fails to impress. Her newest Instagram picture proves that as the 26-year-old hottie looked absolutely gorgeous in a mirror selfie.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia is currently holidaying in Kyoto, Japan, with her sibling Sophie Culpo. In the caption, she mentioned that she didn’t get a chance to sleep in 24 hours. However, she looked so fresh that many of her fans couldn’t even believe it. In the snap, Olivia is featured wearing a beautiful black, one-shoulder, diamante studded bodysuit which she teamed with a pair of black leather, high-waisted pants. She accessorized with a black belt, silver drop earrings and a pair of pointed-toe boots which accentuated her 5-feet and 7-inch stature.

The former Miss Universe pulled her back into a tight bun and in terms of her beauty looks, she wore lots of mascara and eyeliner and finished her look with some soft-pink lip color.

Within an hour of going live, Culpo’s selfie racked up more than 27,000 likes and close to 200 comments where fans and followers praised Olivia for always managing to look gorgeous — even when she is super tired. Many of her fans also commented on her chic ensemble and appreciated Olivia for pulling it off so well.

“I’m so obsessed with this top!! You’re rocking it!!,” one fan wrote. “Welcome to my hometown,” one Koyoto native welcomed Olivia. “It must be very cold this time, you should buy hokkairo (chemical heating pads)! It keeps you warm.”

Prior to posting this photograph, Olivia posted another one with her sister, Sophie, when they landed in Japan. As the Instagram post shows, both the siblings are not only blessed with beautiful features but they both also have great bodies and amazing heights. The picture featured the two ladies standing on steps of the famous Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine in Kyoto.

Culpo also posted a series of Instagram stories from her Japan trip where she asked her fans about the places that she should visit in Kyoto. She also filmed herself while visiting the shrine and having some delicious Japanese food. In the newest Instagram story, Olivia revealed that she is visiting the beautiful Arashiyama Bamboo Forest.

Apart from the news of her Japan trip, the Inquisitr article reported that Olivia Culpo has seemingly reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Danny Amendola. The Sports Illustrated model broke up with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver after he was pictured flirting with CBS reporter Bianca Peters. Following the breakup, Olivia had been very upset and embarrassed.

As the article detailed, she has not confirmed the news of the rumored reunion yet.