Chuck Schumer Fed Up With Trump Posting ‘Game Of Thrones’ Poster Promoting The Wall: ‘Enough With The Memes’

The Democratic Senator has become increasingly frustrated with Trump's demand for a border wall and the government shutdown.

Chuck Schumer is not impressed with Donald Trump’s meme abilities.

On Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to re-share one of his favorite pictures, one of his own face imposed over an imaginary border wall and the words “The Wall is Coming,” The poster was a takeoff of the famous Game of Thrones phrase “winter is coming.” Trump has become fond of this meme, having previously shared one that read, “Sanctions are Coming” as a warning to Iran and even putting this poster on a desk during a cabinet briefing this week.

When Trump shared the picture again this weekend, Schumer wasn’t having it.

“Enough with the memes. Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government,” he wrote on Twitter.

Schumer has been steadfast in his stance that Democrats will not vote for any border wall funding for Donald Trump. After initially signaling to both Democrats and Republicans that he would sign a measure keeping the government open, Trump abruptly reversed course and vetoed the bill, demanding more than $5 billion to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. As a result, a partial federal government shutdown has now stretched more than two weeks.

As Mercury News pointed out, Trump has also been mocked for his failure to grasp the entire point of Game of Thrones, where a giant fictional Wall of Westeros is destroyed and failed in its attempt to give security to its people. In fact, George R.R. Martin, the author of the book series A Song of Fire And Ice on which Game of Thrones is based, has said that the wall is actually an allegory for the looming threat of climate change.

Martin said that the characters in the book are so busy fighting over “power and status and wealth” that they fail to prepare for the threat of winter, which has the potential to destroy their world. The point may be lost on Donald Trump, who has long been a denier or climate change and has even called it a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.

It is not clear when the government shutdown could come to an end. Donald Trump continues to demand funding for the border wall and has even threatened to declare a state of emergency in order to take the funding himself. Congressional Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, have repeatedly said they refuse to authorize any funding and have reminded Trump that he promised Mexico would pay for the wall instead.