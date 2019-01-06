Michigan Issues Voluntary Recall For Untested Medical Marijuana

The state of Michigan has issued a voluntary recall of medical marijuana-based products.

According to Detroit Free Press, the marijuana products – including patches and tinctures manufactured by Choice Labs of Jackson, under the branding Mary’s, are under a voluntary recall.

State officials express it is important to keep in mind the recall isn’t cause for concern, as the products are not necessarily dangerous or making people ill. The recall is voluntary because the products were not tested before they were released to the market to be sold to the public.

This particular recall is noteworthy because it is the very first time the state has recalled marijuana-based products since they issued the very first medical marijuana business license last year.

“The products went through the tracking system and made it to dispensaries. The processor has the ability to retrieve the product, test it and put it back into the tracking system or destroy it,” David Harns, spokesman for the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, said as he explained the reasoning for the recall and what would happen following it.

At the time of the recall, there were over a dozen different medical marijuana dispensaries across the state of Michigan selling the Mary’s product line to patients.

Medical marijuana patients who happened to purchase the product before it was pulled from the shelves should have no issues taking it back to where they purchased it to exchange it or get a refund.

Each of the medical marijuana dispensaries do have patient lists containing contact information for the individuals who purchased the product. The state of Michigan has encouraged the dispensaries to take the necessary steps to reach out to those who purchased the recalled product and inform them of why the recall happened and what they can do if they’d like to return the product.

Products manufactured by Choice Labs of Jackson that are part of the voluntary recall include:

Mary’s Transdermal Indica Patches

The Remedy Tincture-Mary’s

Mary’s Transdermal Patches CBD

The Coltyn 1:1 Tincture

Mary’s Transdermal 1:1 Patches

While state officials do not believe anyone who purchased the product is in any danger, they do encourage them to consider bringing recalled products back to where they were purchased.

State officials expect the system of regulating marijuana in Michigan to get more complicated as the legalization for recreational marijuana was approved during the 2018 general election. Unfortunately for residents of Michigan looking forward to purchasing recreational marijuana, there is still a bit of a wait as it is not slated to hit the market for at least another year.