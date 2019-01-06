Gwen Stefani Is Reportedly ‘Afraid’ To Marry Boyfriend Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be madly in love, but that doesn’t mean that they’ll be walking down the aisle together anytime soon.

According to a January 5 report by Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in a great place in their relationship. However, they’re still not engaged, and that seems to be just fine with the former No Doubt singer.

Sources tell the outlet that Gwen is afraid to get married again after a painful divorce from her former longtime love, Gavin Rossdale.

“Gwen is hesitant to get married again, but it’s something she deeply wants to do as does Blake when the time feels right. Gwen is afraid to get married because she was so hurt by the ending of her marriage to Gavin Rossdale,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Stefani does reportedly want to marry Shelton, but it will seemingly take some time before she’s good and ready to take the leap again.

“Though she knows things are different with Blake, she is scared by the entire divorce process to this day. It was really hard for her. Gwen is proud of how far she has come and knows things would be different this time around, but she’s not quite there yet,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that Blake Shelton is very understanding of Gwen Stefani’s feelings towards marriage, having dealt with a messy divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert in the past. Blake allegedly won’t push Gwen to wed and is said to feel “no pressure” to pop the question.

Meanwhile, while marriage may be far from Stefani’s mind, babies may not be. The singer, who already shares three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, with her former husband, is said to be choosing a surrogate to carry her and Shelton’s baby.

A source told Us Weekly back in November that Gwen and Blake were in the “final stages” of choosing a surrogate to carry their baby and that it was very important to Stefani that Shelton get a biological child of his own.

Blake is said to have a tremendous amount of love for Gwen’s sons, and she allegedly believes that he’ll make a wonderful father to their own child. However, the couple has not commented on the surrogate rumors in the media, leaving fans wondering if they’ll welcome a baby together in 2019.

Fans can see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton by following them on Instagram.