WWE News: Three More Superstars Added To 2019 ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches – Updated Full Card

The two big battles royals are beginning to fill up.

This year’s Royal Rumble is still a few weeks away, as it takes place on January 27, 2019, but the card is filling up quite nicely. Some major matches have already been locked in, and that includes those for both the WWE Championship and Universal Title. Along with others, there will also be the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, which will have 30 participants each, and some new entrants were just revealed on Saturday.

Each of the two big battle royals had a handful of entrants already confirmed, but plenty more need to join in. Late on Saturday evening, the official Twitter account for WWE decided to reveal three more participants for the matches; two for the women’s match and one for the men’s.

First off, the two superstars who have entry number 30 in each match were determined back in mid-December. When Carmella and R-Truth won the Mixed Match Challenge, their big prize happened to be that each would enter their respective Royal Rumble matches last.

If Carmella is going to win the women’s Royal Rumble, she is going to have to be the last one standing and not just the last one to enter. As shown on Saturday night, there is a possibility she may have to face off against the likes of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Yes, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are officially in the 2019 Royal Rumble, which brings the total number of entrants to 10 as of January 5, 2019.

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

Ember Moon

Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan

Sarah Logan

Natalya

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Carmella – Number 30

In the men’s Royal Rumble match, there was one more entrant who officially joined in on Saturday night and that was Jeff Hardy.

Just down the road from The Hardy Complex, what been place than #WWEGreensboro for @JEFFHARDYBRAND to officially enter the #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/k614LlqynV — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2019

With Hardy’s entry into the match, that makes a grand total of eight names revealed of the 30 participants. Both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor also officially declared this weekend that they would be in the Royal Rumble too.

Jeff Hardy

Seth Rollins

Finn Balor

Drew McIntyre

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Big E

R-Truth – Number 30

Along with the two big battle royals, there are four other matches confirmed for the card of the first WWE pay-per-view of 2019. Not all of the superstars in each of those matches have yet been announced, but they will be taking place.

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. TBA

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Each and every year, the Royal Rumble is a really fun pay-per-view with some unpredictability and wild moments. The card is still being built by WWE, as there are a few weeks to go until the big day arrives, but it’s getting there. Meanwhile, new entrants are being named all the time and on Saturday night, those announced included Jeff Hardy, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville.