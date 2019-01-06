Brazilian Model Barbara Fialho Wears A Crop Top And Underwear To Flaunt Her Amazing Body

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Fialho’s recent picture on Instagram has all the elements to make her fans and followers hot under the collar. In the monochromatic picture, the Brazilian bombshell is featured wearing panties which she teamed with a loose cropped top. She folded her arms on top of her head and stretched her body backward to strike a very sexy pose. Her choice of clothing, as well as her posture, allowed her to flaunt her slim waist and well-toned thighs which earned her lots of compliments from her fans.

The 31-year-old model let her slightly damp hair down, closed her eyes, and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts. The picture amassed more 10,000 likes and more than 200 comments. “I love your beautiful smile, Barbara. Stay like this forever,” one person commented. “Happy New Year Barbara,” another one wrote. “Hope you are well and had a great start. This photo is beautiful. Looking forward [to] seeing many more.” While another devout fan wrote the following comment for the hottie.

“If your beauty was a number, you’d be infinity. Perfect.”

Prior to the newest picture, Barbara also shared a childhood picture with her 542,000 followers which her fans found very cute. Some couldn’t even believe that the little girl grew up to become a gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model, while others believed that her looks haven’t changed much over the years. As her caption was in Portuguese, one fan commented that even though he couldn’t understand anything that Barbara wrote, he would just like to add that she is extremely beautiful.

Barbara started working for Victoria’s Secret at the age of 23 and has participated in seven Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, including the one that took place in November 2018. Speaking about her experience of being a Victoria’s Secret model, the Barbara revealed that she had to work very hard on her body in order to be signed by the lingerie company. When she saw her pics after the photoshoot, she couldn’t contain her emotions and teared up, as the Inquisitr earlier reported.

In an interview by 10 Magazine, Barbara revealed that in order to be a VS model, a girl has to have a lot of confidence in herself and added the following.

“You can’t take the job ‘too’ seriously because [modelling for VS] is about love, fun, joy and beauty and it’s not supposed to be something heavy. I think that [having fun] is a big part of it.”

The model, who herself is a singer and songwriter, also revealed during the interview that her favorite singer is Bruno Mars because “he’s absolutely fantastic” and added that she loves Adele.