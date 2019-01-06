‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Dons T-Shirt Bikini While On Island Vacation

Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal has been heating up social media with photos of her vacation on the Turks and Caicos Islands. The 26-year-old has been posting sexy snaps of herself in a host of bikinis, and even naked, while enjoying the sun-drenched islands.

The model’s latest offering is certainly one of her cutest looks. She shared a photo on her Instagram of herself in a sweet t-shirt bikini. The image is already blowing up on social media thanks to the unusual design of the swimsuit and Agdal’s breathtaking beauty.

Agdal captioned the image “Got a lil chilly so put on a shirt,” which is supposed to describe the bikini style. Imagine a wraparound t-shirt that ties in the front, now minus the middle and you have at-shirt bikini that is cute, functional, and definitely hot.

The bikini also pops because of its color. In a pretty purple stripe, the bathing suit contrasts with the model’s bronzed skin and also offsets against the greenery of the island.

Agdal has also proved once again why she is one of SI’s most popular models. The bikini flaunts her generous cleavage and shows off her toned and lean stomach. The high-hip bikini bottoms also elongate the model’s legs.

The SI model kept her accessories simple. She wore a gold bracelet and a ring. Her hair cascaded in an unkempt disarray over her right shoulder, and Agdal opted for a natural barely-there make-up look.

Agdal seems to have a bikini for every season and has been taking snaps of herself as she enjoys her tropical vacation. She and her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, are starting their new year off with some well-deserved off-time.

Nina has a 1.6 million-strong fan base of followers who love her sense of style and wicked sense of humor. In the 9 hours since posting the bikini photos, the SI model has garnered 32,000 likes. The outfit appears to be a hit with her fans who love the lilac ensemble. Agdal’s post was flooded with more than 200 comments.

One user commented thought that Agdal’s t-shirt bikini was “Smart. Wouldn’t want you to catch a cold!” Another fan thought, “Sigh – of course you are gorgeous with top on and off.” Yet another follower opined, “Not much of a shirt, but very nice.”

Noting Agdal’s assortment of beach attire, a fan posed the Sports Illustrated blonde bombshell the question we’ve all been dying to ask.

“Can you send me your hand-me-downs? Please and thank you!”