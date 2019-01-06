Florida Man Attacks Father With Pizza After Learning His Dad Helped Deliver Him

A 33-year-old Florida man was arrested a few days ago for one count of domestic battery after he attacked his father with a pizza slice.

According to Fox 13 News, Robert Houston, of Pasco County, was arrested and charged with domestic battery after he admitted to striking his father in the face with a slice of pizza. The affidavit from the incident reveals Houston held his father down before proceeding to shove pizza in his face after learning his father had helped deliver him 33 years ago when he was born.

The police report reveals that responding officers discovered the slice of pizza believed to be Houston’s weapon of choice sitting on a chair after they arrived and entered the residence. The cheese and sauce were found on the floor near the chair holding the slice of pizza.

WFLA reports the Florida man went to his father’s house shortly after learning his father helped deliver him during birth to wait for him to return home from walking his dogs. Officials say Houston immediately attacked his father and shoved the pizza in his face upon arrival.

The father confirmed to police that he was walking his dogs when he left his son on the porch to wait for a pizza delivery. According to the father, his son held him down in a chair after he returned and shoved a pizza slice in his face before screaming at him.

“The victim began to flail around trying to get the defendant off him at which point the defendant went outside and awaited law enforcement,” the arrest report documenting the incident reads.

There were two other members of the family at the home at the time that were able to collaborate the father’s account of what happened.

Officials and family members are not really sure why the news of his father assisting in his delivery when he was born set him off.

Deputies confirmed Houston was waiting outside when the authorities arrived on the scene. According to the deputy’s report, Houston complied with police and knew he was going to get arrested for his actions.

JUST IN | Florida man arrested after hitting dad with pizza because he was mad he helped birth him. What we know >> https://t.co/5NXPXNvfEO pic.twitter.com/3q3RKh7XZ6 — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) January 4, 2019

“He walked up to me and turned around putting his hands behind his back, saying he knows I’m going to take him to jail,” a deputy penned in the arrest report.

Robert Houston was arrested and charged with domestic battery. He was taken to Land O’ Lakes jail where he was held with a $150 bond for holding his father down and attacking him with a slice of pizza.